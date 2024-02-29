The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
News Entertainment and Culture Chicago

Tom Skilling’s final forecast — longtime WGN-TV meteorologist signs off amid laughter and tears

Chicago’s beloved weatherman delivered his usual comprehensive report one last time on Wednesday’s 9 p.m. newscast.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Tom Skilling’s final forecast — longtime WGN-TV meteorologist signs off amid laughter and tears
SKILLINGFINAL-022924-3.jpeg WGN-TV's Tom Skilling delivers the weather forecast on Wednesday night during the 9 p.m. newscast. It was Skilling's final night as a meteorologist at the station after more than 45 years.

Tom Skilling delivers the weather forecast one last time on Wednesday during the 9 p.m. newscast on WGN-TV. It was Skilling’s final night as a meteorologist at the station, marking his official retirement after more than 45 years at the Chicago new outlet.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

It's the official ending of an era in Chicago television.

On Wednesday night, WGN-TV's longtime and much-beloved meteorologist Tom Skilling presented his final weather forecast for the 9 p.m. news as colleagues and others watched live in studio and on television screens across the country. (He later presented a forecast on the 10 p.m. news.)

But it was also the dawn of a new day at the station, as the official Tom Skilling Weather Center office was unveiled.

For nearly 46 years, Skilling delivered forecasts on the TV station with his signature style: Here's what the weather is, here's what it will be, and most importantly, here's why. It was all about informing the viewer — with the usual temperatures, wind speeds, rain fall totals, wind shears, isobars and a host of accompanying maps, graphics and other visuals. But it was always about the science behind the weather. There was perhaps no better classroom in the country teaching us about our planet's climate.

Perhaps it was fitting then that among the countless on-air tributes to Skilling over the past month, the scientific community came out to celebrate on this night. An array of experts and educators from Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Fermilab in Batavia, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the National Weather Service praised Skilling in a pre-taped segment.

2 SKILLINGFINAL-022924-1.jpeg.Mark Suppelsa (left) and Micah Materre are joined by their past and present WGN-TV colleagues as they celebrate Tom Skilling's (right) last night as meteorologist for the station. Skilling officially retired after more than four decades of delivering the daily weather forecasts for the station.

Mark Suppelsa (left) and Micah Materre are joined by their past and present WGN-TV colleagues as they celebrate Tom Skilling’s (right) last night as meteorologist for the station. Skilling has officially retired after more than four decades at the news outlet.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Skilling marveled at all of it, including the live "studio audience" of current and former colleagues, fans, friends and family (and plenty of media) on hand for his final night.

"The studio we're sitting in is where ['The Phil Donahue Show'] started and ['Bozo's Circus'] was right next door, and there are more people here tonight than we had there," he remarked with a chuckle. "It's so nice to see everybody."

Former colleagues in the crowd — that featured plenty of smiles and some teary eyes — included news anchors Steve Sanders and Mark Suppelsa, and sports anchor Dan Roan, who noted of Skilling, "This is the most genuine person you will ever know."

Related

Skilling's siblings were there, too, including his brother who flew in from Turkey for the event, and his sister who arrived from Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

A cake decorated with a colorful map of the U.S. and the words "Thank you Tom" also marked the celebration.

Just last week, the city officially named one of its snow plows in honor of the weatherman with the moniker "Skilling It."

In 2023, Skilling was honored at our nation's capital when U.S. Reps. Bill Foster, D-Ill., and Mike Quigley, D-Ill., submitted a statement to the Congressional Record recognizing Skilling’s four-and-a-half decades as a meteorologist in the Chicago area. “As the longtime chief meteorologist for WGN-TV, Tom Skilling has been one of the most trusted figures on television screens throughout the Chicago area for decades, expertly and calmly explaining the region’s often unpredictable weather situations for generations of viewers,” the representatives wrote in the statement at the time.

At one point Wednesday night, current WGN news anchor Micah Materre said, "Some might say that WGN is the house that Skilling built," and later, fighting tears, remarked to her soon-to-be former colleague, "You are the gold standard."

"I'm leaving night-to-night broadcast weather work but Chicago will continue to be my home," Skilling said as he delivered some final thoughts. "I'll be waiving and I'll be saying hello when I see you, so please say hello back. ... And don't be surprised if I pop in on occasion with a special report or in some severe weather situation to help our talented weather team."

Earlier in the evening, as he looked back on his career, a smiling Skilling turned to Materre and co-anchor Ray Cortopassi and summed it all up with four words: "I'm a lucky guy."

SKILLINGFINAL-022924-6.jpg

WGN-TV’s meteorologist Tom Skilling gives his final weather forecast Wednesday night after nearly 45 years at WGN’s Studios.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

SKILLINGFINAL-022924-9.jpg

Family, friends, and co-workers applaud and cheer after WGN-TV’s meteorologist Tom Skilling’s final weather forecast Wednesday night at WGN’s Studios.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

SKILLINGFINAL-022924-2.jpg

WGN-TV’s meteorologist Tom Skilling gives his final weather forecast Wednesday night after nearly 45 years at WGN’s Studios.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

SKILLINGFINAL-022924-4.jpg

WGN-TV’s meteorologist Tom Skilling gives his final weather forecast Wednesday night after nearly 45 years at WGN’s Studios.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Supreme Court sets April arguments over whether Trump can be prosecuted for election interference
11 tornadoes touched down in region Tuesday night, National Weather Service says
Suspect in Grand Crossing mass shooting is facing murder charges in killing of 59-year-old bystander
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, whose daughters were born through IVF, pushes to safeguard access to IVF nationwide
Antisemitic posters linked to white supremacist group, found in Bucktown: ‘We have to push back’
Cook County judge kicks Trump off Illinois ballot — but puts her own order on hold
The Latest
Crime
Suspect in Grand Crossing mass shooting is facing murder charges in killing of 59-year-old bystander
Trivell Pruitt, 53, is suspected of shooting two people, one fatally, on Monday outside a strip of stores in the 7100 block of South State Street. Pruitt was shot and wounded by another shooter who remains at large.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Bloom's Elijah Lovemore (1) moves the ball past Marist's Stephen Brown (5).
High School Basketball
Elijah Lovemore takes control as Bloom beats Marist
“They were bigger and stronger and Lovemore definitely hurt us,” Marist coach Brian Hynes said.
By Michael O’Brien
 
duckworth.jpg
Washington
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, whose daughters were born through IVF, pushes to safeguard access to IVF nationwide
GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi blocked an IVF protection bill that Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, wanted to fast track on the Senate floor Wednesday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Coby White Jarrett Allen
Bulls
Bulls guard Coby White trying to figure out the right work-life balance
White only knows one speed when it comes to his pregame routine and off-day workouts, and with a much more meaningful role this season, he seems to have hit a wall. Just don’t tell him that.
By Joe Cowley
 
Customers leave a Jewel-Osco store at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave. on March 25, 2019.
Editorials
Lawsuit against Kroger and Albertsons merger should now make for a better deal, or no deal at all
Executives for the nation’s two largest supermarket chains have admitted that they now offer lower prices, better products, better pay and more benefits because of — you guessed it — competition, according to the lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general.
By CST Editorial Board
 