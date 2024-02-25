The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 25, 2024

Second Chicago mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 wounded on South Side

Police said the victims, including a 14-year-old boy, were inside a home in the 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Chatham about 7:33 p.m. when two men entered and shot them.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
VINCENNES.png

Chicago police investigate the killing of three people and the wounding of another at a residence in the 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Chatham. No one is in custody.

ABC7 Chicago

Three people were killed and one person wounded Sunday in Chatham on the South Side in the second mass shooting of the day in Chicago.

Police said the victims were inside a home in the 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 7:33 p.m. when two men entered and shot them, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and died at the scene, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He later died.

The two other victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center: a 36-year-old man who was shot in the chest. He later died. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left leg and was hospitalized in fair condition.

No one was in custody, and details about the shooting are under investigation.

Hours earlier in Rogers Park, two people opened fire, killing a 19-year-old woman and injuring three others.

