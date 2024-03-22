The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 22, 2024
Paradegoers cheer during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Columbus Drive, Saturday, March 17, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Paradegoers cheer during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Columbus Drive, Saturday, March 17, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 23 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Thousands watched the Chicago River get dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day, voters took to the polls for the March 19 primary election and a new Ferris wheel opened at Brookfield Zoo.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
STATESATTY-032024-02.JPG

Eileen O’Neill Burke speaks at her election night watch party at the RPM event space in River North as votes are tallied in the Democratic primary election for Cook County state’s attorney, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Clayton Harris III and his wife Trena Harris watch as their two sons, 9-year-old A.J. Harris (center) and 11-year-old Clayton Harris IV (right), play a shadowboxing game before Clayton Harris III starts greeting supporters at his election night party at Taste 222 in the West Loop as votes are tallied in the Democratic primary election for Cook County state's attorney, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Clayton Harris III and his wife Trena Harris watch as their two sons, 9-year-old A.J. Harris (center) and 11-year-old Clayton Harris IV (right), play a shadowboxing game before Clayton Harris III starts greeting supporters at his election night party at Taste 222 in the West Loop as votes are tallied in the Democratic primary election for Cook County state’s attorney, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Supporters record U.S. Rep. Danny Davis’ victory speech with their phones, during Davis’ primary election night party at the Westside Baptist Ministers Conference Center, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Supporters record U.S. Rep. Danny Davis’ victory speech with their phones during Davis’ primary election night party at the Westside Baptist Ministers Conference Center, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Members of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 UA dye the Chicago River green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Loop, Saturday, March 17, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Members of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 UA dye the Chicago River green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Loop, Saturday, March 17, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

EDSWAY-032224-10.jpg

Ed Nutley works in his office at Ed’s Way Food Mart at 946 Beloit Ave. in Forest Park, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

EDSWAY-032224-06.jpg

John Paunovic, meat manager at Ed’s Way Food Mart, looks in on remaining stock in the frozen foods aisle of the store at 946 Beloit Ave. in Forest Park, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Frieda Johnson votes at Thurgood Marshall Library in Auburn Gresham on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Frieda Johnson votes at Thurgood Marshall Library in Auburn Gresham on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Illinois Appellate Judge Jesse Reyes, Democratic primary candidate for Illinois Supreme Court, poses for a photo for his 28-year-old daughter Renee Reyes as he votes at Sisters of Mercy in Mount Greenwood, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois Appellate Judge Jesse Reyes, Democratic primary candidate for Illinois Supreme Court, poses for a photo for his 28-year-old daughter Renee Reyes as he votes at Sisters of Mercy in Mount Greenwood, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cook County Board Pres. Toni Preckwinkle eats with Clayton Harris III, who is running for Cook County state’s attorney, at Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Cook County Board Pres. Toni Preckwinkle eats with Clayton Harris III, who is running for Cook County state’s attorney, at Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Clayton Harris III, Democratic primary candidate for Cook County state's attorney, takes a selfie with a supporter during a campaign stop at Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Clayton Harris III, Democratic primary candidate for Cook County state’s attorney, takes a selfie with a supporter during a campaign stop at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Eileen O'Neill Burke, Democratic primary candidate for Cook County state's attorney, speaks with reporters during a campaign stop at Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Eileen O’Neill Burke, Democratic primary candidate for Cook County state’s attorney, speaks with reporters during a campaign stop at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Loved ones of Mechellea Williams hold green and white balloons during an outdoor vigil.

Family, friends, community members and fellow mail carriers gather for the vigil and balloon release for Mechellea Williams in the 100 block of East 119th Place in the West Pullman neighborhood, Thursday, March 22, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

MOSQUE-031924-17.JPG

Congregants pray during afternoon prayer at the Downtown Islamic Center at 231 S State St. in the loop, Monday, March 18. The Center was disrupted during evening prayer when a man shouted slurs and broke a glass pane of the main entrance door. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Laura Bradley, who said she rode the ferris wheel seven times and can “do it all day long,” rides the new ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Brookfield, Ill., Friday, March 15, 2024. The zoo opened a 110-foot ferris wheel to celebrate its 90th anniversary. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Laura Bradley, who said she rode the ferris wheel seven times and can “do it all day long,” rides the new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Brookfield, Ill., Friday, March 15, 2024. The zoo opened a 110-foot ferris wheel to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

SPELLINGBEE-032024-12.JPG

Renu Chilajwar, the mother of Nidhi Kulkarni from Alexander Graham Bell Elementary and first place winner, bows her head in anticipation as Nidhi spells out a word at the Spelling Bee Championships at the Marie Curie High School at 4959 S. Archer Ave in Archer Heights, Tuesday, March 19. Students from all over CPS competed in an all-day event to crown the spelling bee champion who will go on to the national level in DC. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

SPELLINGBEE-032024-24.JPG

Nidhi Kulkarni from Alexander Graham Bell Elementary holds her 1st place trophy during an interview at the Spelling Bee Championships at the Marie Curie High School at 4959 S. Archer Ave in Archer Heights, Tuesday, March 19. Students from all over CPS competed in an all-day event to crown the spelling bee champion who will go on the national level in DC. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A Chicago Police Department SWAT team responds to the 9700 block of Avenue M on the Far Southeast Side, Friday, March 15, 2024. Police had stopped a car that appeared to match the description of one being sought in connection with a fatal shooting earlier Friday night in Gage Park. Three people in the car were taken into custody.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Julia Hagen, an acrylic painter who is working on a series of paintings of hotdog stands in the Chicago area, sits in her living room, which is decorated with one of her paintings, in Logan Square, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Julia Hagen, an acrylic painter who is working on a series of paintings of hotdog stands in the Chicago area, sits in her living room, which is decorated with one of her paintings, in Logan Square, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

ASYLUMSERVICES-032124-3.jpg

David Fish, of Fish Potter Bolaños, speaks during a news conference at Instituto del Progreso Latino at 2520 S. Western Ave. on the South Side, Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

MIGRANTS-031824-13.JPG

Migrants are led to the tents for their temporary stay at the landing zone at 800 S. Des Plaines St. in South Loop, Sunday, March 17. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dan Larsen, dressed in a navy blue mail carrier uniform, touches noses with tan and white chihuahua Frannie Joy.

Postman Dan Larsen greets Frannie Joy in Hoffman Estates, Ill., Thursday, March 7, 2024. The two have become internet sensations because of their friendship. Every morning, Frannie Joy waits for Larsen and runs out to greet him as he delivers the mail.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

COUNCIL-032124-49.JPG

Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Obituaries
Luis Herrera, flair bartender who worked at River North clubs to support his family in Mexico, dead at 57
Transportation
Shamrock Shuffle to close some downtown streets
Crime
Chicago police officer hurt, man killed in gunfire exchange in Humboldt Park
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Tigers White Sox Baseball
White Sox
White Sox sign outfielder Robbie Grossman
Outfielder lands with White Sox
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Theresa F. Bernstein. The Milliners, 1921. The Art Institute of Chicago, through prior bequest of Arthur Rubloff. The Theresa Bernstein and William Meyerowitz Foundation was identified as a potential copyright holder.
Art
Adding and elevating women artists at the Art Institute
In its Arts of the Americas gallery, the Chicago museum has been acquiring more works by women artists, making surprising discoveries and shining a light on some more-obscure items already in its collection.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
blommer022516c_e1535209052541.jpg
Money
Blommer Chocolate to close Chicago factory
Blommer will move its headquarters and a research and development center to the Merchandise Mart.
By Amy Yee
 
ST24-steele-07-8x12-350.jpg
Cubs
Opening Day starter Justin Steele exits last spring-training start after being hit by comebacker
Steele is scheduled to start Thursday against the Rangers.
By Maddie Lee
 
Frank Nazar III passes the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect updates: Assessing Frank Nazar’s play as college season nears end
Hawks assistant general manager Mark Eaton discusses Nazar learning from his inconsitencies at Michigan, plus updates on Roman Kantserov, Adam Gajan and other Hawks prospects.
By Ben Pope
 