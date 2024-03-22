Picture Chicago: This week’s 23 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Renu Chilajwar, the mother of Nidhi Kulkarni from Alexander Graham Bell Elementary and first place winner, bows her head in anticipation as Nidhi spells out a word at the Spelling Bee Championships at the Marie Curie High School at 4959 S. Archer Ave in Archer Heights, Tuesday, March 19. Students from all over CPS competed in an all-day event to crown the spelling bee champion who will go on to the national level in DC. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times