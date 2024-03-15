The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Man killed, woman wounded in Gage Park shooting

The two were sitting in a car about 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Western Avenue when they suffered gunshot wounds.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Police Department SWAT team responds to the 9700 block of Avenue M on the Far Southeast Side on Friday, March 15, 2024.

A Chicago Police Department SWAT team responds to the 9700 block of Avenue M on the Far Southeast Side on Friday night. Police had stopped a car that appeared to match the description of one being sought in connection with a fatal shooting earlier Friday night in Gage Park. Three people in the car were taken into custody.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The two were sitting in a car about 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Western Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 24, was shot in the leg and elbow. She was listed in good condition at the same hospital, police said.

Almost an hour later, and about 10 miles to the southeast, a SWAT team responded to the 9700 block of South Avenue M after a car was seen that appeared to match one the police were looking for in connection with the shooting.

At least three people were seen being taken into custody after a roughly two-hour standoff on Avenue M, located in the Far Southeast Side neighborhood known as East Side.

No other information was available.

