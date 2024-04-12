The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
Third and fourth grade students watch a solar eclipse at Marquette Elementary School at 6550 S. Richmond St. in Chicago Lawn, Monday, April 8, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Third and fourth grade students watch a solar eclipse at Marquette Elementary School at 6550 S. Richmond St. in Chicago Lawn, Monday, April 8, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 17 photos worth seeing this week

Chicagoans marvel at the solar eclipse, Dexter Reed’s mourning family protests following the release of bodycam footage, and more from this week in news.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Janet Lucas West, left, and her daughter Janiyah Bailey look up at the eclipse at the Adler Planetarium Eclipse watch party at Adler Planetarium, Monday, April 8, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Janet Lucas West, left, and her daughter Janiyah Bailey look up at the eclipse at the Adler Planetarium Eclipse watch party at Adler Planetarium Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Crowds gather to watch the solar eclipse at Daley Plaza Monday.| Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Crowds gather to watch the solar eclipse at Daley Plaza Monday.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

The 2024 partial solar eclipse seen from Marquette Elementary School at 6550 S. Richmond St. in Chicago Lawn, Monday, April 8, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The 2024 partial solar eclipse seen from Marquette Elementary School at 6550 S. Richmond St. in Chicago Lawn, Monday, April 8, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man watches the solar eclipse through a pinhole projector made from a cereal box at Daley Plaza Monday. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A man watches the solar eclipse through a pinhole projector made from a cereal box at Daley Plaza Monday. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Preschool students Chloe Benard, 4, and 3-year-old Amor Diaz look up at a solar eclipse at Marquette Elementary School at 6550 S. Richmond St. in Chicago Lawn, Monday, April 8, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Preschool students Chloe Benard, 4, and 3-year-old Amor Diaz look up at a solar eclipse at Marquette Elementary School at 6550 S. Richmond St. in Chicago Lawn, Monday, April 8, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Arghavan Mahbou browses produce from Nichols Farm and Orchard at Lincoln Park on Green City Market’s opening day of the season, Saturday.| Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Arghavan Mahbou browses produce from Nichols Farm and Orchard at Lincoln Park on Green City Market’s opening day of the season Saturday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

REEDPROTEST-041024-30.jpgNicole Banks, mother of Dexter Reed, stands in the middle of the intersection of West Harrison Street, during a protest over the fatal shooting of her son in an exchange of gunfire back in March, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Nicole Banks, mother of Dexter Reed, raises her arms to calm protesters clashing outside a West Side police station.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

REEDPROTEST-041024-33.jpgActivists “shut down” the intersection of West Harrison Street, and South Kenzie Avenue during a protest over the fatal shooting of Dexter Reed in an exchange of gunfire back in March, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police reinforcements were called in Tuesday night when community members blocked the intersection of West Harrison Street and South Kedzie Avenue. They were angry over the release of body-worn camera footage showing the killing of Dexter Reed, 26, during a traffic stop in March in Humboldt Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Flanked by family members, attorneys and supporters, Dexter Reed's sister, Porscha Banks, cries during a news conference outside the headquarters for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in West Town, Chicago, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Reed, 26, was shot to death on March 21 during a traffic stop by Chicago police. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Flanked by family members, attorneys and supporters, Dexter Reed’s sister, Porscha Banks, cries during a news conference outside the headquarters for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in West Town, Chicago, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Reed, 26, was shot to death on March 21 during a traffic stop by Chicago police.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds of Muslims pray during an Eid al-Fitr prayer event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Wednesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds of Muslims pray during an Eid al-Fitr prayer event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kids play with a balloon during an Eid al-Fitr prayer event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Wednesday.| Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kids play with a balloon during an Eid al-Fitr prayer event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march northbound on at N. Michigan Ave. towards E. Oak St. where President Joe Biden appeared at a fundraiser, Monday, April 8, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Gail and Tom Wise stand beside their 1964 Ford Mustang, the first of its kind ever sold, in Park Ridge Friday. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Gail and Tom Wise stand beside their 1964 Ford Mustang, the first of its kind ever sold, in Park Ridge Friday.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

People walking with signs and an Israeli flag are reflected on a store window during a solidarity march in Highland Park to raise awareness on the number of hostages held by Hamas in the Hamas and Israeli war in the Middle East Sunday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

People walking with signs and an Israeli flag are reflected on a store window during a solidarity march in Highland Park to raise awareness on the number of hostages held by Hamas in the Hamas and Israeli war in the Middle East Sunday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mario Espinosa stands in Michael's Original Pizzeria & Tavern at 4091 N. Broadway in Uptown, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Manager Mario Espinosa stands in Michael’s Original Pizzeria & Tavern at 4091 N. Broadway in Uptown, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The restaurant is No. 10 on Yelp’s list for best “Chicago-style pizza” in the country.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Nazareth Wilson, 62, a program specialist at Garfield Park Behavioral Hospital, sings to the audience before giving a talk about how he got involved with Easterseals’ Senior Community Service Employment Program during a training for older adults at Easterseals’ office in the Loop, Thursday, April 11, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nazareth Wilson, 62, a program specialist at Garfield Park Behavioral Hospital, sings to the audience before giving a talk about how he got involved with Easterseals’ Senior Community Service Employment Program during a training for older adults at Easterseals’ office in the Loop Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Crime
Man accused of killing 11-year-old boy, stabbing mother plans to represent himself in court
Education
Some Chicagoans have mixed feelings about new student debt relief proposed by Biden
Suburban Chicago
Dax the dog, recently retired from Lake County sheriff’s K9 unit, has died
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a gathering in Manchester, N.H., last year.
Columnists
No dice for No Labels? Why Chris Christie almost made third party presidential run — but didn’t
In an exclusive interview, Dan K. Webb, who was in charge of creating the vetting process for the No Labels third party run, tells Michael Sneed “the ticket came this/close to reality weeks ago.”
By Michael Sneed
 
Chris Holtmann Dewayne Peevy
Sports
DePaul’s Chris Holtmann got off the mat and went back to work — like never before
After being fired for the first time in his career, Holtmann wanted to unplug from basketball. Instead, he plugged back in.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Jerry Reinsdorf White Sox
Columnists
Memo to Jerry Reinsdorf: There’s ‘next to no appetite’ in Springfield to fund new stadium
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon clears up any confusion on stadium talk and a proposed biometric privacy law that has had businesses in a tizzy.
By Rich Miller
 
Starved Rock State Park file photo.<br>Dale Bowman/Sun-Times
Politics
New name for Starved Rock State Park? State officials ‘willing to open discussions’
Leaders at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said this week there are “no immediate plans” to rebrand Starved Rock State Park in La Salle County, but officials are open to discussing a potential name change if Native American groups push for it.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Brewers Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Cubs to recall reliever Keegan Thompson, Craig Counsell reveals on the radio
Counsell broke the news during an appearance on 670 The Score, after the team optioned José Cuas to Triple-A Iowa.
By Maddie Lee
 