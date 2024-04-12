Picture Chicago: 17 photos worth seeing this week

The Latest
In an exclusive interview, Dan K. Webb, who was in charge of creating the vetting process for the No Labels third party run, tells Michael Sneed “the ticket came this/close to reality weeks ago.”
After being fired for the first time in his career, Holtmann wanted to unplug from basketball. Instead, he plugged back in.
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon clears up any confusion on stadium talk and a proposed biometric privacy law that has had businesses in a tizzy.
Leaders at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said this week there are “no immediate plans” to rebrand Starved Rock State Park in La Salle County, but officials are open to discussing a potential name change if Native American groups push for it.
Counsell broke the news during an appearance on 670 The Score, after the team optioned José Cuas to Triple-A Iowa.