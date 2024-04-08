Solar eclipse felt like a ‘holiday’ for crowds across Chicago

Crowds, all across Chicago and nationwide, peered skyward to watch the moon march its way across the sun during Monday's solar eclipse. Some traveled hundreds of miles, others merely stepped outside for the event — a spectacle that won't be seen in the U.S. until 2044.

Plenty of eclipse fanatics made the trek out of the city, toward southern Illinois and other parts of the country where the eclipse reached totality. Though the Chicago area wasn't in the path for a total eclipse, it experienced a partial eclipse starting around 12:50 p.m. CT, peaking around 2:07 p.m. with the moon covering about 94% of the sun.

“I think we’re very fortunate here,” Daina Stinson, a city employee, said of the sunny day at Daley Plaza in Chicago. She remembers her trip to Carbondale for the 2017 eclipse being spoiled for a few moments by clouds. “And I’m excited that people are coming out and they’re looking.”

After a rainy Sunday in the city, Chicagoans were spared from the storms and cloud cover expected over many of the other states within the eclipse's path. Instead, clear skies provided an unobstructed view of the event. Temperatures reached a high of 71 degrees.

Terri Higginbothal, 58, was also at Daley Plaza, where hundreds, many of them downtown employees ducking out of work for a few minutes to glimpse the eclipse, were gathered to take in the moment. A steady buzz filled the air, with a few whistles and cheers as the eclipse reached the peak.

Higginbothal said Monday felt like a holiday.

“I came into work and I forgot what to do today,” she said.

Higginbothal, an administrative assistant from the Washington Heights neighborhood, printed out some pictures of a solar eclipse, stuck them to a couple pieces of poster board and made a sign that read, “I’m here for the solar eclipse.”

"Last time I missed it. I’m a part of this time,” Higginbothal said.

Excitement for the eclipse seemed to wash over the city. The Jazz Institute of Chicago created its own playlist.

Faith Documento (right) looks up at the eclipse at the Adler Planetarium Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Thousands of spectators turned up at the Adler Planetarium to watch the moon nearly block out the sun. The lawn outside the planetarium was buzzing: kids playing volleyball, ice cream vendors pushing their carts through the crowd, couples and families lounging on picnic blankets, and dogs everywhere. Around peak totality, crowds celebrated with cheers.

The moment also carried some emotion for people like Faith Documento of Chicago. She got to the planetarium to secure the perfect spot to admire the partial eclipse of the sun. She said she’s lucky to be here; in 2018 she was the recipient of a new heart.

“I've been blessed to live another five years,” said Documento.

At peak totality, Documento stared straight into the sky. She said the sun was still peeking through, looking almost like an eyelash. Laughing with her friends, she said that today was a perfect day, “to live and be able to experience this, I'm really grateful.”

The eclipse was also a learning experience for some young Chicagoans.

Third- and fourth-grade students view the solar eclipse at Marquette Elementary School Monday in Chicago Lawn. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

About 800 students at Marquette Elementary School gathered outside to watch the eclipse. Many leaned against a fence as they looked up at the sky with their glasses on, chatting energetically with one another as the eclipse neared peak coverage.

Principal Michael Marzano, a former science teacher, said the viewing was an opportunity for students to “marvel” at the natural world, sparking scientific curiosity.

“The most important thing is not just seeing it, but then having a chance to process it,” Marzano said.

Fifth grader Angel Hernandez, 11, said he was excited for the “one-time experience.” He watched a video of the eclipse to prepare beforehand, he said.

“I’m excited to see it, but you also gotta be careful with blindness,” he said, holding his solar eclipse glasses.

When the sky darkened, students started asking more questions, putting their glasses back on, Marzano said.

“A lot were expecting to see it totally covered,” Marzano said. “There were some questions of what does it mean to have a full or total solar eclipse versus a partial solar eclipse?”

Fifth-grade teacher Joshua Pittman noticed students got “more serious and quiet,” as the eclipse reached its peak.

When his students returned to the classroom, they asked plenty of questions, from the orbit and the next solar eclipse.

“I could see the questions formulating in their heads,” he said. “I was just excited to help further answer those questions.”