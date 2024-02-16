The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Police Reform News Chicago

Anjanette Young continues fight to ban no-knock warrants 5 years after botched CPD raid

After a failed attempt to pass an ordinance in City Council in 2022, Young hopes reforms will be addressed in the ongoing federal consent decree process with the Chicago Police Department.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Anjanette Young continues fight to ban no-knock warrants 5 years after botched CPD raid
Anjanette Young at a news conference outside Chicago City Hall on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

Anjanette Young, a social worker whose home was wrongfully raided by Chicago police officers in 2021, wears a jacket that reads, “I am her” during a news conference Friday outside City Hall.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Anjanette Young is so traumatized by the wrongful police raid on her Near West Side home that she will leave town for its fifth anniversary on Wednesday.

The pain is too much for her, she said Friday, a tear inching down her cheek.

But she's not abandoning her fight to change the way police execute search warrants, including a ban on no-knock warrants.

"I need city government to know that Anjanette Young is not going away until we have some real accountability in this city," she told reporters outside City Hall.

After a failed attempt to pass an ordinance in City Council in 2022, Young hopes reforms will be addressed in the ongoing federal consent decree process with the Chicago Police Department. Beyond a ban on no-knock warrants, she wants stronger CPD guidelines for tracking raids and a time delay between when officers announce themselves and knock down someone's door.

Young said she met the new judge in charge of the decree at the last public hearing. "I spoke to her directly," Young said of Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer. "I asked her to look at me and hear what it was that I was saying because I'm committed to this process."

Young has been a vocal critic of CPD’s search warrant policy since the botched raid on Feb. 21, 2019, in which Young was forced to stand naked while a dozen male Chicago police officers searched her home. Police had the wrong address. Details of the raid became public when police body-cam video aired in December 2020.

Since then, CPD has reduced the number of no-knock warrants the number of no-knock warrants executed and requires a female officer to be present at every search warrant execution.

Young wants the city to do more. She said won’t hesitate to seek the reintroduction of her eponymous ordinance if the reforms are not addressed in the consent decree.

After the city settled Young’s civil lawsuit Young’s civil lawsuit for $2.9 million, Young endorsed Johnson over Lightfoot for mayor and even campaigned for him. At the time, she said it’s “time for [Lightfoot]to move out of City Hall to give someone else room to do the work that she has refused to do.”

On Friday, Young said she wants Johnson’s administration to “get (to) the table and make this happen.”

Young has been working with Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), who introduced the failed Anjanette Young ordinance. Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her allies voted it down in committee. At the time, Hadden called it “stronger in 17 different ways” than the internal reforms authorized by Lightfoot and then-police Supt. David Brown.

Hadden said Friday she’s still seeking the reforms in the ordinance, though she hopes they can be addressed in the consent decree.

“We understand that [search warrants are] a necessary part of policing when there are really serious things that they're looking for,” Hadden said. “We just need a higher level of accountability so that we're not damaging that trust — so we’re not traumatizing our residents.”

Next Up In News
Assistant public defender sues over right to display photo from her military service in Israel
2 juveniles charged in mass shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Outbound Stevenson closed near LaGrange Road after truck spills hazardous chemical, state police says
Would you buy a house with friends? These Chicagoans are living the co-op lifestyle
More than 20 cars vandalized on Near South Side
Ex-Illinois lawmaker abruptly pleads guilty to fraud and money laundering, halting federal trial
The Latest
Homewood-Flossmoor's Gianni Cobb (1) drives around Bolingbrook's JT Pettigrew (22).
High School Basketball
Five storylines in the IHSA state basketball tournament
Every state tournament provides compelling storylines, whether abbreviated or extended through the three-week state tourney journey.
By Joe Henricksen
 
NEXTVOICESEFFIE - Parking
Chicago’s Next Voices
Unofficial parking cops, consider unseen disabilities before tattling, Chicago Next Voices columnist writes
Being falsely accused of faking an impairment for a parking spot shows the need to raise awareness that disabilities can take many forms, Chicago’s Next Voices columnist writes.
By Effie Koliopoulos
 
St. Francis' Max Haberlach, (12) lines up and hits a three against Batavia.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A Megan Kind mural in Douglass Park that features a woman with purple hair set on a blue floral background. The character is missing a mouth, a signature of Kind's work.
Murals and Mosaics
Eyes are the window to the soul in Megan Kind’s West Side mural
The Humboldt Park artist often leaves the mouths out of her characters’ faces, letting the eyes speak to the emotion of the piece.
By Katie Anthony
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
‘Bulls Reality’ is proving to be no reality at all entering the break
One of the reasons executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas opted to again stand pat at the trade deadline was because he liked how the roster was trending. But he was also looking at the season through Bulls-colored glasses, which hasn’t worked out well the last two years.
By Joe Cowley
 