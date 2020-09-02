You want drama? You got drama.

This fall’s contest for Congress in Illinois’ 14th District, pitting incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood against a prominent, wealthy and politically skilled Republican challenger, State Sen. Jim Oberweis, has become among the most watched in the nation.

The 14th District lies smack atop several political fault lines, including the debated values and priorities of suburban women voters, Trumpism versus progressivism and, somewhat inevitably, race relations.

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board will meet with Underwood and Oberweis in a video conference endorsement interview at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The district, which includes large parts of Chicago’s far west and northwest suburbs and exurbs, is as purple as a district can get — neither strongly Democratic or Republican — as reflected in its recent voting history. It is among only 30 congressional districts in the nation that went for Donald Trump for president in 2016 but currently is represented by a Democrat in the House.

Underwood won the seat in an upset two years ago, as part of a larger backlash against Trump’s first two years in the White House, taking out an incumbent Republican, Randy Hultgren, who had been thought to enjoy job security in a “safe” GOP district.

Now Oberweis wants to take the seat back for the Republicans. And he’s got the party’s backing, the debate skills and experience, and the minimally necessary funding — from his own wallet, if need be — to mount a strong challenge.

This is a race to watch.