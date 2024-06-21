The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
2024 Democratic National Convention Chicago Politics

In bid for young voters, Democrats offer social media influencers press access to August convention

It’s part of a critical voter outreach plan that’s been in place since President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and has extended into the halls of the White House — as Biden combats former president Donald Trump and his army of social media influencers.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE In bid for young voters, Democrats offer social media influencers press access to August convention
Shermann "Dilla" Thomas is among hundreds of social media influencers Democrats are courting to cover the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Shermann “Dilla” Thomas is among hundreds of social media influencers Democrats are courting to cover the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Provided photo

At a Democratic National Convention media walkthrough of the United Center last month, local content creators and social media influencers were given a private tour of their convention working space: a skybox next to major networks like ABC and NBC.

The local influencers, most of whom do not post political commentary, were told, “If you are posting something critical of [President Joe] Biden or Democrats, you know, knock yourself out,” Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, a popular Chicago social media influencer recalled.

“The only thing they really said at the United Center was kind of, ‘Give folks a chance to answer some of those questions,’” Thomas said. “‘Since you have the credentials essential to be at the DNC, instead of maybe posting your opinion about a thing, you know, fact-check your opinion,’ or give them an opportunity to kind of rebut what you have to say.”

Thomas is among hundreds of influencers the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic National Convention Committee are courting. And beginning Friday, influencers will be able to apply for media credentials for the first time in convention history.

It’s part of a critical voter outreach plan that’s been in place since President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and has extended into the halls of the White House — as Biden combats former president Donald Trump and his army of social media influencers.

An estimated 32% of people between 18 and 29 got their news from TikTok last year, according to a Pew Research Center poll. And a poll conducted by the University of Chicago’s GenForward late last month found Biden has lost support from young Black and Latino voters compared to 2020.

Democrats are banking on a gambit. While they can’t control content, access and communication with influencers will help them reach tuned out voters in huge numbers, especially in key battleground states. It’s also a way to get ahead of critical content — and potentially debunk misinformation.

Thomas, who has 111,000 followers on TikTok and 84,000 followers on Instagram, proudly calls himself a Chicago urban historian and runs Chicago Mahogany Tours, which he said he started because he got “tired of people ragging on the city and not being fully aware of its history.” He said he plans to use his DNC credentials to post videos about Chicago history and also detail the ways in which organizers are spending money outside of the downtown footprint.

“Both Democrats and Republicans are courting minority votes. I can’t speak to that for Milwaukee. But how much money is the DNC spending with minorities and women and immigrant cultures here in Chicago for this big convention out here that they’re spending millions of dollars?” Thomas said.

Despite the potential for negative posts, a convention spokesperson said there is respect for creators to produce their own content — just as there is a respect for the freedom of the press to cover the convention.

Samantha Lampkin, a journalist, media consultant and social media influencer who posts on Instagram, Facebook and X, also plans to apply for a credential. Lampkin focuses on lifestyle posts on social media but also hosts a monthly political show on CAN-TV called “Chicago Politics.”

“My whole goal is to humanize what it is to be part of the DNC from my lens, to the average Chicago resident who may just go to work every day or clicking and moving their thumbs through social media,” Lampkin said. “....I want to know, why is this such a big deal? Why do we fight for it and that type of thing. Like why people need to care.”

Since 2020, the White House has held briefings and roundtables with TikTok and social media influencers. The president has also conducted interviews with TikTok creators like Daniel Mac, and the White House last year hosted its first ever Christmas party for influencers.

The Biden campaign recently invited 20 content creators to a fundraiser featuring Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton that had a combined following of 85 million. They also recently invited a TikTok creator to tour campaign headquarters.

The campaign said it began working with influencers late last year, in an earlier and larger effort than 2020, and it has now partnered with more than 550 creators. The campaign plans to spend millions on those efforts. The goal is to build relationships and create a coalition of outside voices who will have an impact closer to the election.

Influencers will be granted credentials by the DNCC and will have the same access and information that traditional media receives, which will include access to surrogates and VIPs.

In Chicago, the DNCC has hired full-time staffers, specifically assigned to influencer engagement. A convention spokesperson said a “team” will lead influencer engagement and will work closely with the Biden campaign and the DNCC digital partnership teams. Volunteers will help with on-site support during the convention.

A spokesperson did not disclose how many credentials will be granted to influencers.

More 2024 Democratic National Convention coverage
"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart arrives at a June 7 screening of the series in Los Angeles.
Movies and TV
'Daily Show' offers tickets for its Chicago shows during Democratic convention
The Aug. 19-22 episodes will be taped at the Athenaeum, while the closing night show will be live.
By Darel Jevens
 
After a peaceful protest through Hyde Park, demonstrators and police officers square off on May 31, 2020 at Lake Park and 53rd Street.
Letters to the Editor
Rights of peaceful protesters must be protected at Democratic National Convention
Many Democrats argue democracy itself is in danger this election cycle. This danger demands we fiercely defend the right to protest throughout the summer and the next four years.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in August in Chicago, was displayed on the United Center gondola during media briefings earlier this year.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Exclusive details about City Hall's Chicago Democratic convention obligations
The city is required to provide police escorts for all convention committee personnel who are “delivering credentials to state delegations and the media at their respective hotels.” It also must provide “special” security for “delegates and other dignitaries.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Stephen Colbert announces his Chicago plans on Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show."
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert tickets for Chicago 'Late Show' tapings now available
Fans can apply to see the Aug. 19-22 shows at the Auditorium Theatre during the Democratic National Convention.
By Darel Jevens
 
Nicole Robinson DNC volunteer
2024 Democratic National Convention
As the DNC looks for thousands of volunteers, past helpers share stories of the convention’s influence
From 1968 to today, volunteers in Chicago aim to connect visitors to their city, and to see some of the convention action themselves.
By Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
Then-Mayor Richard M. Daley sits for an interview with Fran Spielman in August 1996 during the Democratic National Convention. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times file photo
2024 Democratic National Convention
1996 Democratic convention was redemption for Chicago — and Daley
Then-Mayor Richard M. Daley “saw this as an opportunity to show a city that does work — not a city that crumbles under the pressure of protesters,” said Leslie Fox, executive director of the 1996 convention’s host committee. “The stakes were pretty high.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Visitors to Chicago are likely to pay higher rates this summer for lodging at places like Four Seasons Hotel Chicago during the Democratic National Convention and Lollapalooza than during the NASCAR race.
Money
Democratic National Convention poised to drive up hotel room rates this summer — even more than Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza is typically the busiest hotel weekend of the year for Chicago. But a Sun-Times search shows average daily hotel room rates during the Democratic National Convention may be nearly $50 higher during its four-day stint in Chicago.
By Abby Miller
 
An aerial view of the United Center with the Chicago city skyline in the background.
2024 Democratic National Convention
City Hall trying to cut deal with protesters, avoid legal battle as Democratic convention nears
Federal and local officials have repeatedly said they are ready for what could be one of the biggest events to hit Chicago in decades. It’s been described by one Chicago police official as bigger than the 2012 NATO Summit and 1996 Democratic National Convention.
By Jon Seidel  and Michael Puente | WBEZ
 
My Kind of Town.png
The Watchdogs
Russian propaganda push expected in Chicago for Democratic National Convention, experts say
“This is just a target-rich stew for the Russians to try lots of things and see what works,” says Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic International Studies.
By Tom Schuba  and Frank Main
 
Ex-President Donald Trump and attorney Todd Blanche, both wearing dark suits and white shirts with ties, stand behind a metal barrier as they address media after Trump's guilty verdict on 34 felony counts.
Columnists
How will the Biden campaign exploit the Trump hush money guilty verdict?
Trump and Biden face crucial strategic decisions on how to play the conviction. They’ll meet for their first debate June 27 in Atlanta, Trump will be sentenced July 11 and the Republican National Convention kicks off July 15 in Milwaukee.
By Lynn Sweet
 
After a peaceful protest through Hyde Park, demonstrators and police officers square off on May 31, 2020 at Lake Park and 53rd Street.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Chicago's top watchdog raises alarms about police tactics for protests during Democratic convention
Inspector General Deborah Witzburg warned that using pepper spray and corralling protesters ‘risks escalating tensions and violating constitutional rights of lawful demonstrators.’
By Tom Schuba
 
0530_Steinberg.jpg
Columnists
Which Chicago is the real one? Crime scenes or flower beds?
How can anyone process the myriad realities that make up Chicago?
By Neil Steinberg
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at The Old Post Office during President Joe Biden’s visit on&nbsp;June 28.
Politics
Amid presidential chatter, Gov. Pritzker will address Wisconsin Democrats at annual convention
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2022 spoke before state Democratic Party leaders in New Hampshire and Florida, fueling speculation that he was plotting a presidential run in 2024. Since then, he’s repeatedly tamped down questions about his presidential ambitions.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
President Joe Biden
Columnists
Pageantry at Chicago Democratic convention, but no nomination: Biden to get nod in virtual roll call
Before the Chicago convention in August, Democrats will hold a virtual roll call to nominate President Joe Biden to a second term in order to qualify for the Ohio ballot, columnist Lynn Sweet writes.
By Lynn Sweet
 
BIDENFUNDRAISE-050924-16.jpg
Other Views
City needs a clear plan for managing protestors at Democratic convention
The lack of a defined, public strategy isn’t a criticism of city officials. The goal is to show that Chicago can embrace protest and the exercise of free speech rights.
By Colleen K. Connell
 
AP24145016864876 (1).jpg
Washington
Mayor Brandon Johnson, other Chicagoans attend White House state dinner
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a state dinner in honor of Kenya’s president and his wife.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago Police Department rookies at their graduation ceremony last year at Navy Pier.
Police Reform
Federal monitor warns police must 'not lose focus' on reform as Democratic Convention nears
The police department’s troubled response to the protests and unrest in the summer of 2020 looms over preparations for the convention in August.
By Tom Schuba
 
IMG_6491.jpgfrom left CFL President Bob Reiter; Ald. Walter Burnett (27th); DNC chair Jaime Harrison; Gov. J. B. Pritzker; Mayor Brandon Johnson; Democratic National Convention Committee Chief Minyon Moore; DNCC executive director Alex Hornbrook. 7:14 Chicago Federation of Labor
2024 Democratic National Convention
Democratic convention officials brief legacy and new media at United Center
With 89 days until the convention kicks off, organizers and state and local officials meet with the media and woo influencers who could connect with hard-to-reach voters.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Harris_Milwaukee_051624.jpg
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris rallies troops, raises funds on Illinois trip: 'Time to roll up our sleeves'
The vice president spoke about reproductive rights and the critical importance of the upcoming election at a fundraiser in a Glencoe home.
By Isabel Funk
 
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.
La Voz Chicago
La Convención Nacional Demócrata debe impulsar el apoyo a los pequeños negocios de Chicago
Hay talento sin aprovechar que nuestra ciudad tiene que ofrecer, y es fundamental impulsar más recursos permanentes como los que se están construyendo para la convención.
By Ald. Gilbert Villegas
 
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling looks on as Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a news conference at CPD headquarters last month.
Extremism in the Ranks
Civil rights group says Chicago mayor, top cop should take tougher action against officers linked to extremist Oath Keepers
The Southern Poverty Law Center urged Mayor Brandon Johnson and Police Supt. Larry Snelling to reconsider the decision not to take disciplinary action against eight officers connected to the Oath Keepers, six of whom admitted to joining the group.
By Tom Schuba  and Dan Mihalopoulos
 
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.
Other Views
Democratic National Convention should springboard support for Chicago's small businesses
There is untapped talent our city has to offer, and it is critical to push for more permanent resources like the ones being built for the convention.
By Ald. Gilbert Villegas
 
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) chats with a reporter during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in 2023.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Council public safety chair wants details of Democratic convention transportation plan: 'We’re getting a late start'
Ald. Brian Hopkins plans to hold hearings to find out how the CTA will cope with bus service and other contingencies in August.
By Fran Spielman
 
Minyon Moore, chairperson of the Democratic National Convention, discusses the challenges organizers face in putting on the event in Chicago Aug. 19-22.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Chicago Democratic convention leaders ready for anything, see no echoes of 1968 — ‘There is really … no comparison’
The Israel-Hamas war is heightening fears of unrest, but convention leaders say they’re confident in their partnerships with Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and the U.S. Secret Service.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson listens carefully, hand near his face, as he wears a grey suit and presides over a Chicago City Council meeting in this close up.
Brandon Johnson
The ups and downs of Mayor Johnson's roller-coaster first year
From endorsing a new Bears stadium to revoking the subminimum wage, Brandon Johnson’s critics and allies examine where he and the city are going.
By Fran Spielman Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ , and 1 more
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
Columnists
Secret Service building secret Democratic convention communications center in southern suburb
‘The X is the event,’ Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun-Times about the location, which will be the central hub for about 60 agencies involved in designing and implementing convention security.
By Lynn Sweet
 
US President Joe Biden steps off Marine One upon arrival at Soldier Field Landing Zone in Chicago, Illinois, on May 8, 2024. Biden is in Chicago for a campaign fundraiser. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Biden headlines Chicago fundraiser, bringing in more than $2 million for reelection campaign
Biden, stopping in Chicago after a campaign tour of swing-state Wisconsin, is mining the deep pockets of Democratic megadonors in Illinois.
By Kade Heather Isabel Funk , and 1 more
 
Biden Romania
Columnists
Biden, Harris step up drive to win battleground Wisconsin while taking side trips to fundraise in Illinois
President Joe Biden hits Chicago Wednesday for a fundraiser after a stop in Racine, where his visit will spotlight one of Donald Trump’s economic flops, the failed Foxconn plant, which never employed the promised 13,000 workers.
By Lynn Sweet
 
US Philippines Japan
Politics
President Biden hits Chicago Wednesday for fundraiser; VP Harris arrives May 16 for North Shore funder
Biden was last in Chicago on April 8 for a fundraiser. Chicago, which is hosting the Democratic National Convention in August, is a big source of campaign cash.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Michael Sneed (left) interviews a protester in Flamingo Park in Miami, Florida, in 1972.
Columnists
Pages from a protest reporter’s 1972 notebook: Pickets, pot, pachyderms — and pepper gas
On Aug. 20,1972, this reporter was assigned to cover the hordes of hippies, yippies, women’s libbers, Marxists, gay rights advocates, Black Panthers, and anti-Vietnam war vets tenting, talking, and toking it up in Miami’s Flamingo Park before the Republican National Convention kicked off.
By Michael Sneed
 

Next Up In Politics
Sex dungeon on Near West Side has gotten property tax breaks for decades
The heat inside your car can turn deadly in minutes this summer
At a Schiller Park bar, a murder, stabbing and drive-by. But it's a campaign donor for mayor, and stays open.
Illinois a blue haven for gender affirming care, but LGBTQ+ advocates say housing, safety still a concern
Skyway users overcharged? Lawsuit seeks $3 million in refunds on tolls
Illinois GOP chief Tracy’s exit with RNC looming delights Democrats — and far-right Republicans
The Latest
SOUTH BEND, IN - 2023.03.15 - Illinois vs. Mississippi State - 2023 Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament
College Sports
How Corry Irvin's journey and relatability prepared her to lead Chicago State
“This is a relationship business,” DePaul coach Doug Bruno. “You have to make sure you interact well with the student-athletes and she did those things well.”
By Kyle Williams
 
A group of students wait for a CTA bus at a stop on North Western Avenue near West Lawrence Avenue on the North Side, Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5, 2022.
Other Views
Let Chicago Public Schools students ride CTA trains, buses for free
Currently, students ride for 75 cents, and during the school year. Unrestricted free passes would help kids and CPS families, 70% of whom have very low incomes.
By Kate Lowe  and State Rep. Marcus C. Evans Jr.
 
Cicada Bobblehead (2).jpg
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicada bobbleheads emerge at National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
The museum’s first cicada bobblehead is a nod to the double brood emergence of the 13-year and 17-year cicadas in more than a dozen states, including both broods in Illinois.
By Kade Heather
 
Chicago Jewish community celebrating Israel Independence Day at Daley Plaza.
Other Views
A lesson from campus protests over Gaza: 'One-sidedness' only makes hate worse
Both Jewish and Arab students have been subjected to hateful rhetoric during protests, a Northwestern professor writes. Yet too many are so aware of the hate directed at them that they remain deaf to the slurs hurled at others.
By Robert Launay
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Girlfriend leaves after I make her feel suffocated
During a challenging time, she asked for space but he tried to brainstorm solutions instead.
By Abigail Van Buren
 