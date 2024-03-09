‘I’m just here for The Strokes’: Fans pack arena for Chicago-area congressional candidate Kina Collins

In the largest campaign event of the Illinois primary season, a fundraiser for Chicago-area Democratic Congressional candidate Kina Collins, headlined by The Strokes, drew thousands of young fans Friday night to Credit Union 1 Arena.

Collins, 33, in her third try for the House as part of the progressive wing of the Democratic party, is running against Chicago city Treasurer Melissa Conyears Ervin, 48, to try to unseat 82-year-old Rep. Danny Davis, D-Illinois, in the 7th Congressional District.

Concertgoers interviewed by the Sun-Times said they were aware their ticket purchases counted as political contributions to Collins' campaign — but they mostly just wanted to hear the Grammy-winning indie rockers play.

Attendees were required to fill out Federal Elections Commission forms with their address and occupation to buy tickets, which went for about $100 apiece after fees.

Collins' campaign estimated the sold-out show would likely generate around $200,000 to $300,000 after expenses — a much-needed cash infusion for Collins, whose campaign had raised a little more than $72,000 by the end of February, to Davis' nearly $458,000 and Conyears-Ervin's almost $620,000, according to FEC filings.

Collins took the stage to celebrate her 33rd birthday before telling the crowd she met Strokes' singer Julian Casablancas a few years ago at a party, where they hit it off over progressive issues.

Kina Collins, a candidate running for the Democratic nomination for Illinois’ 7th Congressional District, speaks to a crowd of thousands ahead of The Strokes performance at Credit Union 1 Arena, Friday, March 8, 2024. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Collins spoke to the crowd briefly about “crushing” student loans and the repeal of abortion rights nationally.

“We don’t have enough women and Black women in Congress," Collins said, before turning to her top opponents. "They’ve got money and we’ve got people."

The Strokes took the stage to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” before beams of lights illuminated a sea of hands and phones bouncing rhythmically to their hits, in a 16-song set that was only occasionally interrupted by politics.

Casablancas — who was scheduled to make another campaign appearance alongside Collins Saturday — hyped her up briefly before closing out their set with fan-favorite "Reptilia."

“She’s just a progressive, caring person who has to run as a Democrat,” Casablancas said. “If Kina wins, you can look yourself in the mirror and say you saved democracy.”

The Strokes perform at Credit Union 1 Arena for the Kina Collins campaign, Friday, March 8, 2024. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Strokes previously played to support Collins at Wrigleyville's Metro during her 2022 campaign. They also played at a rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during his 2020 presidential bid.

Massiel Piearo and William Roberts, a married couple who recently moved to Logan Square, stood in line in the rain an hour before the doors opened.

Both were unsure if they were in Collins’ district — they're north of the district that stretches from west suburban Hillside into the Loop and down into Chicago Lawn — but said they knew Collins from prior elections and political ads.

Piearo said while she was there for the band, she was excited to vote for the first time since becoming a citizen in 2020.

“I really want to vote,” Piearo, who is originally from Australia, said. “It’s exciting.”

William Roberts and his wife Massiel Piearo wait in line outside the Credit Union 1 Arena to watch The Strokes concert, Friday, March 8, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

While Roberts said their ticket costs going to a Democratic candidate was a bonus, he said the event was "strangely niche."

“There aren’t that many bands who get involved in primary processes,” Roberts said.

Nathan Meyers and Alicia Borkowski, a northwest suburban couple, also weren’t sure if they were in Collins’ district, but weren't concerned about it.

“I know she’s a Democratic candidate, so it didn’t matter that much,” Borkowski, a Glenview resident, said.

“I’m just here for The Strokes,” added Meyers, a Hoffman Estates resident.

A crowd of people cheer during Kina Collins speech ahead of The Strokes concert at Credit Union 1 Arena, Friday, March 8, 2024. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Arden Scott and Abish Dominguez met in person for the first time at the show.

Dominguez left home in Wisconsin around 6 a.m. and held a spot in line for nine hours for her friend Scott, a friend who flew in from California.

Dominguez, who is studying political science, said she wanted to see more representation in politics.

“I really want to see more women of color running for political positions,” Dominguez said.

While neither of them can vote for Collins, Scott said she had looked up Collins' platform to find out where the money was going.

“I wanted to know who I was supporting,” Scott said. “[But] it’s cool to see celebrities use their power for political messages."

The Strokes perform at Credit Union 1 Arena for the Kina Collins campaign, Friday, March 8, 2024. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Strokes set list:

Selfless

Hard to Explain

You Talk Way Too Much

The Adults Are Talking

Take It or Leave It

Drag Queen

Bad Decisions

The Way It Is

Last Nite

Juicebox

Is This It

New York City Cops

Encore:

Call It Fate, Call It Karma

Soma

Someday

Reptilia

