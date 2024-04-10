Chicagoans, including Rahm Emanuel, attend White House State Dinner for the Japanese Prime Minister
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor, brought his wife, Amy, and two of their children to the dinner.
Chicagoans who are top donors and fundraisers for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign — and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and members of his family — were among the guests at the State Dinner Biden and first lady Jill hosted Wednesday for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko.
Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago, attended along with his wife, Amy, and children Illana and Zachariah.
Illana joined the Bidens and the Japanese prime minister and his wife at the head table, where the other guests included Robert De Niro; former President Bill Clinton; former first lady, Secretary of State, New York Senator and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Biden granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
The dinner was held in the East Room of the White House with the main course dry-aged rib-eye steak with blistered shishito pepper butter, fricassée of fava beans, morels and cipollini with sesame oil sabayon.
Besides the Emanuel family, guests from Chicago included:
- Real estate mogul Neil Bluhm and his daughter, Leslie Bluhm, who were major fundraisers for the Biden 2020 presidential campaign and big contributors to the major super PAC bolstering the Biden bid, the FF PAC, established by Future Forward USA Action. Bluhm personally and through his trust gave $1 million to FFP. Leslie Bluhm, a social entrepreneur, donated $500,000.
- Fred Eychaner and his husband, Danny Leung. Eychaner is the top executive of Newsweb Corp, and the chairman and president of the Alphawood Foundation. Eychaner hired the noted Japanese architect Tadao Ando to design his first building in North America, Eychaner’s residence on the North Side. Eychaner donated $2 million to FFP.
- Michael Sacks and his wife, Cari, who hosted Biden on Monday when he touched down in Chicago for a fundraiser at their home, which raised $2.5 million for his second-term bid. Sacks, the chairman and chief executive of GCM Grosvenor, is a major Democratic donor and fundraiser and the leader of the Democratic National Convention’s Chicago Host Committee. The city pledged, as part of its winning bid, to raise at least $84.697 million, with the aim now to collect between $90 million and $100 million for the August convention.