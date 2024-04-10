Chicagoans, including Rahm Emanuel, attend White House State Dinner for the Japanese Prime Minister

Chicagoans who are top donors and fundraisers for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign — and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and members of his family — were among the guests at the State Dinner Biden and first lady Jill hosted Wednesday for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko.

Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago, attended along with his wife, Amy, and children Illana and Zachariah.

Illana joined the Bidens and the Japanese prime minister and his wife at the head table, where the other guests included Robert De Niro; former President Bill Clinton; former first lady, Secretary of State, New York Senator and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Biden granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

The dinner was held in the East Room of the White House with the main course dry-aged rib-eye steak with blistered shishito pepper butter, fricassée of fava beans, morels and cipollini with sesame oil sabayon.

Philanthropist Neil Bluhm and Leslie Bluhm arrive Wednesday for the State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House in Washington, D.C. They were major fundraisers for the Biden 2020 presidential campaign and big contributors to the major super PAC bolstering the Biden bid, DREW ANGERER/Getty Images

Besides the Emanuel family, guests from Chicago included:

