The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Abortion News Politics

With his own money and campaign staffers, Pritzker launches national bid to protect abortion rights

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched Think Big America, a tax-exempt nonprofit that will spend money and resources to protect and expand abortion rights throughout the country.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE With his own money and campaign staffers, Pritzker launches national bid to protect abortion rights
Gov. J.B. Pritzker marches in front of an over a thousand person march around downtown Chicago for abortion rights after a United States Supreme Court ruling eliminated federal protections for abortions in 2022.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker marches last year with over 1,000 people in downtown Chicago for abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal protection for abortions.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is dipping into his deep pockets and political resources to create an organization to combat anti-abortion efforts across the country. 

With Illinois already viewed as a safe haven for those seeking abortions, Pritzker has launched Think Big America, a tax-exempt issue advocacy nonprofit organization aimed at protecting and expanding abortion rights in other states.

“I want to be involved in the ‘23-’24 election cycle in making sure that this issue is at the forefront, and making sure that we win everywhere we can,” Pritzker told the Sun-Times. “This, I think, is a natural evolution for me.”

The governor in 2019 launched a similar dark money group called Think Big Illinois, which was created to further his agenda, including his unsuccessful bid to enact a progressive income tax in the state.

This time around, Pritzker is contributing dollars to initially seed the group, although he declined to specify the amount. Other donations will ultimately be accepted for the organization categorized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501c(4). The group won’t be required to disclose its donors.

The Democratic governor already sent some of his political staff, including his campaign manager, to Ohio this year to help Democrats defeat Issue 1, which would have made it harder to protect abortion rights in the state. That ballot initiative would have required a supermajority vote to change Ohio’s state constitution, making it harder for an abortion rights referendum to win approval.

Pritzker in June contributed $250,000 to the Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom PAC to defeat the measure, marking the second-largest contribution by an individual to the group. Through Think Big America, he will again contribute to support Ohio’s November ballot initiative to codify abortion rights, as well as Nevada’s efforts to secure a ballot question about protecting abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

Pritzker also contributed $201,000 to two groups in support of Kansas’ abortion amendment last year, and sent $1 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and $20,000 directly to Janet for Justice to support Janet Protasiewicz, the Milwaukee County judge who won her Wisconsin Supreme Court justice seat and flipped control of the court to give liberals a 4-3 majority. 

The governor said the group’s efforts will vary state by state, but could include petition gathering and providing strategy and dollars for ads and polls. Pritzker’s political staffers, now in the off-season, will be splitting their time between the two organizations. 

“Obviously the folks in Ohio know best how to get votes out to support that referendum,” Pritzker said. “We’re supporting them in that endeavor, whether it’s working with them on GOTV [get-out-the-vote] where they say we ought to do it, or sometimes it’s helping pay for a poll to determine if one message or another message is better. Or sometimes it’s helping them pay for an ad, whether it’s on a billboard or on TV.”

The group’s board of directors are Desirée Rogers, former White House social secretary and chief executive and co-owner of Fashion Fair and Black Opal; Illinois state Rep. Margaret Croke, D-Chicago; and 8th Ward Ald. Michelle Harris. Croke said the three will oversee which races and ballot initiatives the group will invest in. 

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Pritzker and the Democrat-controlled General Assembly have further expanded abortion rights in Illinois — and the state has seen a massive increase in patients seeking reproductive care.

“We just happen to be a state that’s surrounded by jurisdictions that aren’t thinking in the same way that J.B. is thinking, and him taking the lead in this state early on, and then also this next initiative, is what we need in a leader, quite frankly,” Rogers said.

“And I think that not everybody believes this should be the case, but he’s kind of standing behind his beliefs in a very significant way, and I believe this is really going to make a difference,” she said. “And most importantly — a difference for women that unfortunately are being blocked off from being able to choose what they want to do.” 

Think Big America said it will also combat “far extremism in all its forms,” although abortion rights remains its top priority. Pritzker has used the slogan “Think Big,” which he has admitted is a pun on his size, since his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2018.

The creation of the group — and the split of political resources — further signals Pritzker is not mulling a presidential run next year, despite plenty of speculation. But it also raises his national profile and could set him up for a 2028 run. Pritzker’s staffers likened the group to Tom Steyer’s nonprofit NextGen America, which he created in 2013. It also helped lead up to a presidential run in 2019. 

“I’ve always said that I love being the governor of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “I know you’ve heard me say this before, but I don’t know what you thought was happening in 2023 and 2024. But for me, I was always about reelecting Joe Biden and reelecting Kamala Harris.” 

Related

Next Up In News
For Medicare open enrollment, here’s what’s new, what seniors should consider for their health coverage
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads
Plainfield community honors memory of slain 6-year-old Muslim boy: ‘Tonight is to celebrate the life of this child’
Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor
At least 189 bodies found decaying at a Colorado funeral home, up from 115, officials say
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on set of Western movie ‘Rust’
The Latest
A page from a U.S. Medicare Handbook. This year’s open enrollment period for Medicare runs through Dec. 7, and seniors could have dozens of options to choose from. They can choose between traditional Medicare and privately run Medicare Advantage plans in their area and also prescription drug plans.
Consumer Affairs
For Medicare open enrollment, here’s what’s new, what seniors should consider for their health coverage
It runs through Dec. 7, with potentially dozens of options to choose from, including traditional Medicare and privately run Medicare Advantage plans.
By Julie Appleby | KFF Health News
 
Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website.
Other Views
The real question about AI: Will it survive us humans?
Like all technology, we humans created AI and we can control it. And as AI-enabled androids are produced and learn more about us, they’ll learn to fear us and our nuked-up, unstable world, a Chicago-area writer concludes.
By John Vukmirovich
 
Mollie Kyle of the Osage Nation (Lily Gladstone) agrees to marry suitor Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), even though she knows he’s after her money, in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Movies and TV
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ delivers historical insight in sweeping, epic style
Martin Scorsese draws high-level performances from Leonardo DiCaprio and his co-stars in the heartbreaking story of murder and injustice in 1920s Oklahoma.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
bull_CST_101823.jpg
Bulls
Bulls roster isn’t there yet with the young talent
Mostly positive night against the Raptors for White, but Williams not nearly physical enough for Donovan.
By Kyle Williams
 