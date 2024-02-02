The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
Elections News Metro/State

Trump’s attorneys hope to put Illinois ballot challenge on hold as U.S. Supreme Court arguments loom

The former president’s lawyers have told the U.S. Supreme Court that the 14th Amendment doesn’t apply because the president is not an “officer of the United States” under the Constitution, and because Trump did not engage in “anything that qualifies as ‘insurrection.’”

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Trump’s attorneys hope to put Illinois ballot challenge on hold as U.S. Supreme Court arguments loom
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

Alex Brandon/AP

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in Illinois hope to put on hold a lawsuit that aims to knock him off the state’s primary ballot based on the claim that he is disqualified from the presidency for having engaged in insurrection.

But a lawyer for five Illinois voters who are challenging Trump’s candidacy are urging a judge to move the case quickly along, noting Friday that it’s “certainly in candidate Trump’s interest to have this process take as long as possible” with the March 19 primary approaching.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter scheduled a hearing to consider both requests on Wednesday, though she will likely not hear arguments on the merits that day. 

Related

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments Thursday over the brewing national controversy over Trump’s candidacy. Specifically, the justices will consider whether the Colorado Supreme Court erred when it found in December that Trump is barred from the Oval Office under the 14th Amendment. 

The court in Colorado found that the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which interrupted the Electoral College vote count, was an insurrection “under any viable definition.” Further, it found that Trump’s related behavior amounted to “overt, voluntary, and direct participation.”

The 14th Amendment bars from “any office, civil or military, under the United States” anyone who previously took an oath as an “officer of the United States” to support the Constitution but then engaged in “insurrection or rebellion.”

Trump’s lawyers have told the U.S. Supreme Court that the amendment doesn’t apply because the president is not an “officer of the United States” under the Constitution, and because he did not engage in “anything that qualifies as ‘insurrection.’”

During a hearing Friday on the Cook County lawsuit, Chicago-based Trump lawyer Adam Merrill made note of the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court arguments, insisting the case there “includes almost all of the same issues” as the case in Cook County. 

Related

He argued the Cook County case should be put on hold, and he said he planned to file a formal motion to that effect later Friday. 

Caryn Lederer, an attorney for the five objecting voters, countered that Thursday will be the first day mail-in ballots may be sent out in Illinois. Her team asked for a speedy resolution of the case earlier this week, and she told Porter they are “focused on ensuring that the Illinois ballot is reflecting qualified candidates.” 

Porter told both sides to file additional briefs ahead of the hearing she plans to hold Wednesday. 

The Cook County lawsuit followed a unanimous State Board of Elections vote Tuesday rejecting the challenge to Trump’s candidacy. That set the stage for the battle in state court , which is expected to make its way to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Free Speech for People is representing the five Illinois voters who object to Trump’s candidacy in the matter. 

Next Up In Elections
Eileen O’Neill Burke would lose $211,000 yearly pension if elected Cook County state’s attorney. Here’s why.
Johnson’s clout on the line with Bring Chicago Home referendum
In Illinois politics, remaps keep the powerful in power
Illinois incumbents in Congress have fundraising advantage over rivals heading into March primary
Left-wingers will not be ignored
Battle to keep Trump off Illinois primary ballot moves to state court
The Latest
Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie after announcing the animal predicted an early spring during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.
Entertainment and Culture
Groundhog Day Chicago — ‘Woodstock Willie’ does not see his shadow, heralding an early spring
The beloved critter who makes his home in the far Northwest suburb where the classic Bill Murray movie was filmed, has “predicted” an early spring according to official Groundhog Day lore.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
The Ventra app was reported down Thursday as Metra launched a series of new operations and prices.
Transportation
Ventra app crashes on first day of new Metra fares, closed ticket windows
Metra launched a new fare structure and app-based ticket sales on Thursday, but customers struggled with glitches to the app. Some missed the old ticket booths.
By Mary Norkol and Cindy Hernandez
 
The main location of Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago at 225 E. Chicago Ave.
Health
Lurie Children’s Hospital takes systems offline because of possible cyberattack
Law enforcement is investigating the incident that knocked out the hospital’s phone, email and electronic systems beginning Wednesday.
By Phyllis Cha
 
This mural outside the Ogilvie Transportation Center was painted by students from the Yollocalli Arts Reach program with artist Chris Silva.
Murals and Mosaics
Mural at Ogilvie Metra station downtown aims to show off the Chicago River’s improving ecology
The wildlife and nature images in the mural at the Ogilvie Transportation Center were inspired by the nearby Chicago River and created by students from the Yollocalli Arts Reach program with artist Chris Silva.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Rachel Thornburg’s Taylor Swift-inspired tattoo reads “too soft for all of it” along with an anatomical heart and flowers.
Inking Well
With tattoos, Swifties are sure to never forget Taylor Swift’s Soldier Field shows last summer
“A lot of thought goes into what goes on your body, but I’ve been a fan for 18 years, so it wasn’t a hard decision to do something for Taylor,” says Cassandra McNeill, 41.
By Mary Norkol
 