SNEED: Bill Daley to make mayoral announcement Monday

TIPSVILLE . . .

Whoa!

Sneed is told former U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley, who was once President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, is planning a bid for mayor.

Word is Daley will make an announcement Monday, a source told Sneed.

It was unclear whether Daley plans to announce that he is forming an exploratory committee or a formal run for a seat once held by his brother, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, and his father, Richard J. Daley.

Daley has made no secret of his dislike of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the man he helped maneuver into his brother’s job, for the way Rahm has criticized his brother’s legacy by blasting the former mayor without mentioning his name.

