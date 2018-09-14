TIPSVILLE . . .
Whoa!
Sneed is told former U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley, who was once President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, is planning a bid for mayor.
Word is Daley will make an announcement Monday, a source told Sneed.
OPINION
It was unclear whether Daley plans to announce that he is forming an exploratory committee or a formal run for a seat once held by his brother, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, and his father, Richard J. Daley.
Daley has made no secret of his dislike of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the man he helped maneuver into his brother’s job, for the way Rahm has criticized his brother’s legacy by blasting the former mayor without mentioning his name.
Stay tuned.
RELATED
Rahm Emanuel, Richard M. Daley tensions boil over; Bill Daley defends brother
MARK BROWN: A Daley domino in play if Preckwinkle winds up being mayor?
Emanuel offers dispassionate response to William Daley’s ‘big-boy pants’ blast
Flash poll finds no clear favorite in Chicago mayoral race