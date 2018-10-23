Illinois Senate 33rd District Republican nominee: Donald P. DeWitte

Republican incumbent Donald DeWitte faces Democrat Nancy Zettler in the Illinois Senate race in the 33rd district.

The Chicago Sun-Times invited both candidates to appear before our editorial board and sent all candidates running for the Illinois Senate a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

DeWitte did not participate in the Sun-Times endorsement process or submit a completed questionnaire.

