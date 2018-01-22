State pays $1 billion in late-payment charges

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza reported Monday the state had $9 billion in overdue bills on Dec. 31 with almost $2.5 billion still at individual state agencies. | AP file photo

SPRINGFIELD — Failure to pay debts on time has cost Illinois $1 billion in late-payment penalties.

The debt-transparency report Monday also shows that in addition to the backlog, there’s roughly $2.3 billion the General Assembly never approved spending.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza reported the state had $9 billion in overdue bills on Dec. 31 with almost $2.5 billion still at individual state agencies. It was $8.8 billion Monday.

It was the first monthly report by state agencies since November when lawmakers voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the Mendoza-supported measure.

Some of the overdue bills carry late-payment charges of up to 12 percent annually. The total topped $1 billion from mid-2015 through 2017.

Democrat Mendoza said Republican Rauner should say how he’ll pay the $2.3 billion that never got lawmakers’ OK.