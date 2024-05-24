ComEd flips the switch on Bronzeville microgrid in latest push for electric power

One of the country’s first solar-powered electric grids of its kind is now operating in Bronzeville and there’s already plans to replicate the project in northern Illinois.

City and state leaders as well as officials from the U.S. Department of Energy gathered Friday at Chicago Housing Authority’s Dearborn Homes property to flip the switch on the Bronzeville Community Microgrid, part of a larger push to make Bronzeville one of ComEd’s “smart communities.”

The microgrid doubles as an island and can run off stored power in the event of a power outage in the area. It serves more than 1,000 customers across 17 buildings at Dearborn Homes, and it’s powered by rooftop and ground-mounted solar panel systems. It’s also connected to the area’s larger power grid.

The solar arrays generate about 10% of the electricity used annually across the properties. CHA said its savings will vary month-to-month based on how much energy can be pulled from the arrays. Residents at Dearborn Homes don’t pay for utilities, according to the CHA.

Chicago Housing Authority CEO Tracey Scott said buying energy from the microgrid reduces the housing authority’s energy rate in the area to almost 75% lower than its non-solar electricity supply.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was at the ceremonial event and said the new microgrid proves communities can be sustained on a reliable source of electricity in the face of climate change.

“Reliable, affordable, clean sources of energy — we owe that to the next generation,” Durbin said. “If we don’t get our act together … in light of what’s going on with climate change in this world, what in the heck are our kids going to have to live with? This is a step in the right direction.”

From left: Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones and Chicago Housing Authority CEO Tracey Scott (far right) clap after turning on a ceremonial switch during the launch of the Bronzeville Community Microgrid, across the street from Dearborn Homes. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

ComEd conducted live tests of the microgrid in recent weeks and was successfully able to disconnect and the reconnect it to the main power grid without any interruptions in service to customers, according to a news release.

The microgrid was funded in part by grants from the DOE. It’s a big step forward after ComEd in 2016 chose Bronzeville as one of its communities of the future with the goal of turning it into a “smart community.”

As part of the initiative, ComEd also installed five public electric vehicle charging stations in Bronzeville since 2022. The utility company meets monthly with a community advisory council it formed with residents to discuss other clean technologies that could be brought to the area like additional EV charging stations, smart streetlights and heat pumps.

Gene Rodrigues, assistant secretary for electricity at the DOE, applauded the private-public partnership that made the microgrid come to life. He said the project is notable in that regard — and for its sustainability — and should be replicated in every community across the U.S.

“This, my friends, is what investing in America looks like,” Rodrigues said. “This is how the Biden-Harris administration is ensuring that the federal government is working hand in glove with the private sector, with the states, to ensure that investments are made — not just to modernize … the grid but to benefit the American people.”

Renderings of solar arrays, a cluster of solar panels, on top of Dearborn Homes buildings were displayed during the launch of the Bronzeville Community Microgrid. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The microgrid supports an area bounded from 33rd Street to the north, 38th Street to the south, State Street to the west and South Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive to the east, according to ComEd.

Bronzeville was selected for the microgrid after a comprehensive study by ComEd.

ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones said the area was the perfect candidate because it houses city agencies like the Chicago Police Department headquarters — agencies that require constant power and can benefit from the microgrid, which boasts enhanced power reliability.

ComEd’s next city of the future will be in Rockford, where it will carry out a similar mission.

Chicago’s Chief Operating Officer John Roberson called the microgrid “historic” and said it represents investment in a neighborhood that has “sometimes not seen the total amount of investment it is deserved.”

“This is just a down payment,” Roberson said. “There is still so much left that needs to be done, and the city of Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson are absolutely committed to making sure that we replicate this type of innovation and success throughout all 77 communities in Chicago.”