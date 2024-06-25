Grubhub, Albertsons partner on grocery delivery services

Grubhub announced Tuesday that it has expanded to offer grocery delivery services from Albertsons Cos., owner of grocers such as Jewel-Osco and Safeway.

The Chicago-based food delivery app said Albertsons is its first national grocery partner following a deal with Mercato, an online marketplace for independent grocers.

The partnership went live Monday, and customers can order groceries through Grubhub’s app or website, depending on availability. Albertsons’ stores will also be available on the loyalty program Grubhub+.

“Through this exciting partnership, we’re giving consumers more choices while maximizing value so that they find exactly what they need on Grubhub delivered right to their door,” Craig Whitmer, vice president of new verticals at Grubhub, said in a statement.

Albertsons has nearly 1,800 supermarkets under its brands, including 180 Jewel-Osco stores in the Chicago area.

Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. It employs about 800 people and has an office in the Loop.

Grubhub was founded in 2004 by Matt Maloney and Mike Evans. In 2021, the Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com completed its acquisition of Grubhub in a deal worth an estimated $5.1 billion.