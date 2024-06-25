The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Technology Money News

Grubhub, Albertsons partner on grocery delivery services

Grubhub shoppers will be able to order from Jewel-Osco stores, following a national partnership between the Chicago-based food delivery app and Albertsons, owner of Jewel-Osco.

By  Amy Yee
   
SHARE Grubhub, Albertsons partner on grocery delivery services
View of Grubhub app on an iPhone.

Grubhub app on an iPhone.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP file

Grubhub announced Tuesday that it has expanded to offer grocery delivery services from Albertsons Cos., owner of grocers such as Jewel-Osco and Safeway.

The Chicago-based food delivery app said Albertsons is its first national grocery partner following a deal with Mercato, an online marketplace for independent grocers.

The partnership went live Monday, and customers can order groceries through Grubhub’s app or website, depending on availability. Albertsons’ stores will also be available on the loyalty program Grubhub+.

“Through this exciting partnership, we’re giving consumers more choices while maximizing value so that they find exactly what they need on Grubhub delivered right to their door,” Craig Whitmer, vice president of new verticals at Grubhub, said in a statement.

Albertsons has nearly 1,800 supermarkets under its brands, including 180 Jewel-Osco stores in the Chicago area.

Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. It employs about 800 people and has an office in the Loop.

Grubhub was founded in 2004 by Matt Maloney and Mike Evans. In 2021, the Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com completed its acquisition of Grubhub in a deal worth an estimated $5.1 billion.

Related

Next Up In Business
The Chicago-inspired X-factor (think lemons) in a new ice cream flavor
Walmart donates academy building in Chatham to Chicago Urban League
Caesar Pierogi & Cafe mixes it up with chocolate-filled pierogis and empanadas to antique Polish books
La Salle Street is getting 1,000 new apartments, but first comes navigating conversions and code
CDK Global cyberattack cripples thousands of auto dealers' business
Introducing the new Sunday Sun-Times!
The Latest
Blackhawks jersey patch
Blackhawks
Blackhawks add advertisement patch for Circa Sports onto home jerseys
The Hawks, who have worn an advertisement for Belle Tire on their helmets since 2021, have added a jersey patch for the first time since the NHL began allowing them in 2022.
By Ben Pope
 
Screen Shot 2024-06-25 at 8.18.43 AM.png
Columnists
The Chicago-inspired X-factor (think lemons) in a new ice cream flavor
World looking bleak? There’s always ice cream, in general, and Graeter’s Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream in particular.
By Neil Steinberg
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Police investigating homicide after woman dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital
Detectives are speaking to a person of interest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Man, teen injured in South Chicago shooting
A group was standing in the 2900 block of East 90th Street Monday night when someone fired shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Man fatally shot in Rogers Park
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of West Howard Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 