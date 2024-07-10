From a hospital to luxury apartments: The Thompson at Fulton Market building honors piece of Chicago history

The former Mary H. Thompson Hospital in Fulton Market is still standing but now, the property is a 210-unit luxury apartment building in Fulton Market.

The building’s name — The Thompson at Fulton Market — is both an homage to the hospital and its namesake Dr. Mary Thompson, who is recognized as Chicago’s first female doctor and the first woman known to have performed a major surgery in the city. In 1865, Thompson opened the city’s first hospital dedicated to treating women and children. She then established both a medical school and nursing school for women.

The five-story brick and limestone building was constructed decades after Thompson died. It was most recently part of the Women’s Treatment Center, but the pandemic worsened the center’s already dire financial situation. It closed in 2021 and the site was sold that year to Naperville-based developer Marquette Cos. Property records do not show the sale price.

Marquette’s latest Fulton Market project was part adaptive reuse of a century-old hospital structure and part new construction.

The developer demolished a wing of the hospital and constructed a new 12-story building. But its health care roots are still visible through an engraving on the remaining hospital structure that reads “Founded by Dr. Mary Thompson.”

Designed by Chicago-based ParkFowler Plus, the building’s interiors also retain some original features, including its brick and pillars.

The apartments located in the building that’s part of the preserved hospital structure has exposed ceilings. But finishes such as deep blue-black splashes and wood laminate floors remain the same across all units.

“Where are you going to find a luxury building with these kinds of touches?” Sarah Otis, the building’s property manager, said.

A model apartment inside The Thompson at Fulton Market at 150 N. Ashland Ave. Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

The Thompson has studio apartments up to three-bedroom units that include two bathrooms and a balcony. Rent starts at $2,196 for a studio and at least $5,200 for a three-bedroom.

There’s also 32 units set aside as affordable, in accordance with the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance. Renters must make less than $46,380 annually to qualify, according to The Thompson’s website.

Amenities include a coworking space with conference rooms, 24-hour fitness center, rooftop lounge, resident bar and lounge, an outdoor courtyard and indoor and outdoor parking.

A patio locatied on the top floor of The Thompson at Fulton Market. Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

The Thompson is more than 65% leased, according to Otis, and final facade work continues near the intersection of Ashland and Maypole avenues.

She said the portion of the building that was the hospital includes more studios and one-bedroom units that would appeal to the “artsy” renter looking to live in the booming Fulton Market neighborhood.

Otis said many of The Thompson’s current renters are in their mid- to late-30s and commute to work — the building is next to the CTA’s Ashland station, servicing the Green and Pink lines.

The location is also a big draw, she said. Fulton Market is continuing to gather steam with new apartment buildings and cutting-edge companies moving to the area.

Most of Marquette’s more than 1,887-unit portfolio is concentrated in Fulton Market or its adjacent neighborhoods. The company also owns and develops apartments in Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin.