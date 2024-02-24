Leftovers never tasted to good: Chipotle chicken and black bean stew is a winner
Behold the convergence of leftover chicken and pantry staples that come together in a spicy chicken and black bean stew. It takes inspiration from a chile and Mexican tortilla soup with shredded chicken, black beans, chipotles and a whole host of toasty, smoky Southwestern spices. It's a warming one-pot meal that tastes even better the day after it's made.
The key to the flavor and heat in the soup is canned chipotles, which are available in the international section of most well-stocked supermarkets. They pack heat, so start by adding two chopped chipotles with their juices to the stock, and then tasting and adjusting for more heat. If you can't access canned chipotles, try substituting 1 teaspoon ground chipotle chile powder plus 1 teaspoon smoked paprika to amplify the smoky flavor -- and remember to taste for seasoning.
Note: While I originally made this recipe with leftover chicken, the recipe below provides for making the soup with fresh chicken. If you do happen to have leftover cooked chicken (or a store-bought rotisserie bird) on hand, skip the first step. Then add the cooked, shredded chicken in with the beans.
Chipotle Chicken and Black Bean Stew
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
INGREDIENTS:
- Olive oil
- 1 to 1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts and/or thighs (or about 1 pound shredded, cooked chicken -- see note)
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 1 large sweet red pepper
- 1 large poblano pepper, stemmed and seeded, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 2 chipotles from a can, minced, with juices
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon cloves
- 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock
- 1 (28-ounce) can Italian plum tomatoes, with juice
- 2 cups cubed butternut squash
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for garnish
- Tortilla chips broken in pieces, for garnish
- 1 large avocado, diced, for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium heat. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Add the chicken to the pot without overcrowding, in batches if necessary. Saute the chicken until colored on all sides, then transfer to a bowl. (The chicken will not be thoroughly cooked at this point; it will finish cooking in the stew.)
- If the pan is dry, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add the onion and saute until beginning to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the peppers and saute until bright in color and crisp tender, 1 to 2 minutes more. Stir in the garlic and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomato paste, chipotles, cumin, coriander, paprika and cloves; stir to make a slurry and toast the spices, about 1 minute more.
- Add the chicken stock, tomatoes and squash. Return the partially cooked chicken and any collected juices to the pot. Season with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook the stew, partially covered, until the squash is tender and the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes.
- Stir in the black beans, brown sugar and lime juice and continue to simmer for 10 to 15 minutes more. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if needed. Stir in the cilantro.
- Ladle the stew into bowls. Serve with additional cilantro, the tortilla chips, and diced avocado for garnishing.