Leftovers never tasted to good: Chipotle chicken and black bean stew is a winner

Behold the convergence of leftover chicken and pantry staples that come together in a spicy chicken and black bean stew. It takes inspiration from a chile and Mexican tortilla soup with shredded chicken, black beans, chipotles and a whole host of toasty, smoky Southwestern spices. It's a warming one-pot meal that tastes even better the day after it's made.

The key to the flavor and heat in the soup is canned chipotles, which are available in the international section of most well-stocked supermarkets. They pack heat, so start by adding two chopped chipotles with their juices to the stock, and then tasting and adjusting for more heat. If you can't access canned chipotles, try substituting 1 teaspoon ground chipotle chile powder plus 1 teaspoon smoked paprika to amplify the smoky flavor -- and remember to taste for seasoning.

Note: While I originally made this recipe with leftover chicken, the recipe below provides for making the soup with fresh chicken. If you do happen to have leftover cooked chicken (or a store-bought rotisserie bird) on hand, skip the first step. Then add the cooked, shredded chicken in with the beans.

Chipotle Chicken and Black Bean Stew

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS: