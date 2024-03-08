The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
Muslim organizations emphasizing interfaith connection, community and healing during Ramadan

Ramadan is expected to begin Sunday night, March 10. Chicago organizations have planned interfaith gatherings during the month to foster community and cross-cultural understanding.

By  Audrey Hettleman
   
Students Afroze Kassam (left), Ayesha Syed, Khadeejah Ryan, and Sumera Raja pray together at the Muslim Life Center at DePaul University in Lincoln Park.

Heidi Zeiger/For the Sun-Times

Alia Bilal hopes the Islamic holy month of Ramadan helps different faiths find common ground and connect over shared traditions.

"We've very intentionally tried to forge those connections where communities are otherwise often pitted against each other," said Bilal, chief executive director of Inner-City Muslim Action Network.

Ramadan, which is expected to begin Sunday evening, comes as Christians prepare for Easter, Jews for Passover and Hindus for Holi later this spring.

During Ramadan, many fast from sunrise to sunset and spend additional time praying. Chicago organizations are emphasizing interfaith connection and providing space for community and healing during a particularly tense time for Muslim communities around the globe.

The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago, a federation of 73 organizations, will host two iftars, meals that break the daily fast, with Christian parishes. Mahnoor Syed, the council's communications lead, said her organization has found it crucial in recent months to find common ground and discuss shared goals for social justice across cultural boundaries.

“Islam preaches not only helping your brothers and sisters within the religion but also everyone that's in need,” Syed said. “With our interfaith initiatives, a lot of the topics that we want to discuss are upholding the sanctity of human life throughout the world.”

Alia Bilal is the chief executive director of Inner-City Muslim Action Network.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

On April 3, the final Wednesday of Ramadan, IMAN will host a community iftar. Bilal expects the event will attract at least 500 people of all backgrounds this year, including members of nearby churches and synagogues.

“It's not just the Muslim community that's gathering, it's everyone from the neighborhood,” Bilal said. “It's just always been a really intentional space, but also a very organic space for a community to really feel like they're a part of the month — and a part of another community — while they're gathered with us.”

Local student organizations such as DePaul University’s United Muslims Moving Ahead are encouraging people of all faiths to participate in Ramadan festivities. On March 11, UMMA will host a "fast-a-thon," where non-Muslim students are invited to participate in that day's fast and iftar.

UMMA co-president Raneem Qassem said she hopes events UMMA hosts can provide a space for Muslim students and others affected by the Israel-Hamas war to process and heal.

DePaul University student Raneem Qassem, 20, is co-president of DePaul’s chapter of United Muslims Moving Ahead.

Heidi Zeiger/For the Sun-Times

“A lot of our actions, a lot of our thoughts, are with the people of Gaza, with the people of Palestine right now. As a community, it affects us all a lot more than we even think it does," Qassem said. "It's just something that is always in the back of our minds, even if it's supposed to be a time where it's more festive."

In Gaza, over 30,000 Palestinians — many of them Muslim — have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. In the United States, religiously motivated hate crimes have increased since the start of the war.

Bilal said this Ramadan reminds her of 2020. That year, COVID-19 restricted gatherings and changed the feel of the holy month, forcing Muslims to focus inward, she said. This year, she said, Muslims can use that “spiritual grounding” to help them deal with feelings surrounding the Israel-Hamas war and its fallout in a welcome, understanding community.

“We have so many individuals and families in our network, in our base, that are directly impacted by this ... so the pain is very, very close to home,” Bilal said. "I see this as an opportunity to … connect around the things that unite us as opposed to the things that divide us. ... We certainly recognize it is a huge part of how we get through a moment like this together.”

Some interfaith events during Ramadan

  • Beloved Community Ceramics Studio: Open Studio, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, 2744 W 63rd St.
  • Ramadan Reflections, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 2744 W 63rd St.
  • Catholic interfaith iftar, sunset, March 13, Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville
  • Methodist interfaith iftar, sunset, March 20, Mecca Center in Willowbrook
  • Interfaith iftar hosted by Bushra Amiwala, 5-8 p.m., March 28, Holiday Inn & Suites Chicago North Shore (Skokie)
  • IMAN Community Iftar, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., April 3, 2744 W 63rd St.
