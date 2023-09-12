The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Soccer Sports Red Stars

Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe will play in final USWNT matches this month

Rapinoe’s last match will be Sept. 24 at Soldier Field.

By  Anne M. Peterson | AP
   
SHARE Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe will play in final USWNT matches this month
Megan Rapinoe will conclude her U.S. women’s national team career with a match against South Africa at Soldier Field on Sept. 24.

Megan Rapinoe will conclude her U.S. women’s national team career with a match against South Africa at Soldier Field on Sept. 24.

Scott Barbour/AP

The U.S. women’s national team will look a lot like the squad that played in the World Cup when it takes the field for a pair of exhibition games this month that will serve as send-off matches for retiring players Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe.

Interim coach Twila Kilgore’s first roster includes forwards Jaedyn Shaw and Mia Fishel, who have not played for the national team before. All the players who went to the World Cup are on the squad, except for Sophia Smith and Kristie Mewis, who are both nursing injuries.

Kilgore was named interim coach last month when Vlatko Andonovski stepped down following the U.S. team’s elimination from the Women’s World Cup. Kilgore was an assistant under Andonovski.

The U.S. will play South Africa on Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati and on Sept. 24 at Soldier Field.

The match in Cincinnati will be the final international appearance for Ertz, who earlier announced her retirement. Megan Rapinoe will play in her final match for the national team in Chicago.

The United States went into the World Cup as the two-time defending champions but the team was bounced from the tournament in the Round of 16 by Sweden. It was the Americans’ earliest-ever elimination from a World Cup.

“As we continue the search for our new head coach, we felt it was best to call up all of the World Cup players who are fit to play, while also bringing in some players that we believe can help us moving forward as we start our preparations for the Olympics next year,” said U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker.

The United States has already qualified for the Paris Games.

South Africa also advanced to the Round of 16 at the World Cup but was eliminated with a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands.

“No matter who the coach is, or which players get to wear the crest, the standards remain the same and everyone wants to excel, so we’ll be looking forward to putting together two good performances against a South Africa team that showed well at the World Cup,” Kilgore said in a statement.

The roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (unattached), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Mia Fishel (Chelsea), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham).

Next Up In Sports
The five best uncommitted high school basketball players in the area’s Class of 2024
1st-and-10: No white flags, but a lot of red ones for Bears
Chicago fishing: Hoping for and catching shoreline kings among the fall patterns
NFL power rankings: Bears dip; Aaron Rodgers’ injury sinks Jets
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers out for rest of the season with torn Achilles
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ keeps passing ball to the fascinating players and fans
The Latest
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) takes a shot against Benet at the When Sides Collide Shootout.
High School Basketball
The five best uncommitted high school basketball players in the area’s Class of 2024
The five best uncommitted prospects in the area and where their recruitment stands with the early signing period less than two months away.
By Joe Henricksen
 
merlin_115779526.jpg
Bears
1st-and-10: No white flags, but a lot of red ones for Bears
This wasn’t just a loss. It was a letdown. It was only Week 1. But Matt Eberflus’ job just got a little tougher. He not only has to coach ‘em up. He has to take the heat in a football town that is just about out of patience after years of disappointment.
By Mark Potash
 
Foo Fighters at Wrigley Field | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Music
Riot Fest 2023: Who we’re seeing, set list predictions
Here’s our best guess of what some of the acts we’re seeing at Riot Fest will play at Douglass Park this weekend.
By Katelyn Haas
 
End-of-summer paella on the grill.
Recipes
End-of-summer paella is a delicious meal cooked on the grill or the stovetop
A paella might sound intimidating, but it’s easy to make with the right ingredients and by following a few important steps.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
A TikTok logo appears on a smartphone screen.
Business
TikTok launches shopping feature for users in U.S.
The company said Tuesday its shopping wing, called TikTok Shop, will include several features such as a “Shop Tab,” a marketplace its been testing on the app since August.
By Associated Press
 