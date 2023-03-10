The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 10, 2023
Follow in the Footsteps of the Boy Who Lived at Harry Potter™: Magic at Play

For all those who have dreamed of casting spells, brewing potions, and exploring the Forbidden Forest, look no further as Harry Potter™: Magic at Play takes Chicago by storm. Located at Water Tower Place, this unique experience offers fans of the Wizarding World a truly immersive adventure, allowing them to step into the magical world of Harry Potter and explore its wonders.

 

Upon entering the experience, guests are plunged into three floors of interactive elements and photo opportunities, where Hogwarts™ comes to life before their very eyes. Following in the footsteps of Harry’s own adventures, they journey from Privet Drive to Platform 9 ¾™, before finally arriving at the famous school of magic. Each room of the exhibit is dedicated to a different activity, from a Potions class to the iconic Quidditch™ pitch. Visitors can discover their Hogwarts™ House in the Great Hall, cast spells in Charms, and even keep an eye out for escaped pixies in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

After perfecting spells in the classroom, it’s time to hone their skills as a Quidditch™ player with hands-on games that challenge their abilities as a Beater, Chaser, and Seeker. Fans can soar through the skies with a broom-flying photo to capture the memories, delve into the Forbidden Forest to uncover their inner Patronus, explore Hagrid’s cozy hut, and get lost in the mysterious grounds of Hogwarts™. With magic lurking around every corner, guests never know what exciting surprise awaits them next!

 

But the experience doesn’t end there. With a wide range of merchandise available, including limited-edition apparel, accessories, novelties, and collectibles, fans can visit the Magic at Play shop and take their own piece of Hogwarts™ home. Additionally, visitors can indulge in the iconic Butterbeer™ at the Butterbeer™ Bar, where they can also sample Honeydukes™ treats, and other themed bites. For a unique touch, fans can visit the Owl Post™ to send a limited edition Harry Potter™: Magic at Play postcard to the Muggles back home.

Thousands of the franchise’s fans have already visited the highly-acclaimed experience in Chicago since November 11, 2022. Attendees have displayed huge satisfaction with the experience, commending both the immersive aspect and the decor, and above all, the photo opportunities throughout.

According to one visitor, “I loved it! I even cried when I first saw Privet Drive. It is an amazing way to live again all the magic of Harry Potter”. Another fan recommended the experience, describing it as a “Highly immersive experience for Harry Potter fans of all ages!“ with “Plenty of photograph opportunities around every corner.” One attendee expressed that it was “Soo much fun! Lots of photo ops, locations from the movie and books, makes you feel like you’re really there! If you are a Harry fan you have to go”.

Those wishing to visit Harry Potter™: Magic at Play can do so by purchasing tickets online, choosing from General Admission, Flexible Entry, Premium, and a Digital Photo Package Add-On. The General Admission ticket provides access to the experience at a selected date and time, while the Flexible Entry ticket offers access at any time on the selected date. Aspiring Hogwarts™ students have the option to upgrade their magical journey with a Premium Ticket offering exciting perks such as priority entry, exclusive merchandise, and discounts on retail purchases. Visitors can also treat themselves to a Photo Package Add-On and take home a digital keepsake of their adventure. So, whether a lifelong fan or discovering the magic for the first time, Harry Potter™: Magic at Play is an experience not to be missed. Grab your wand, pack your bags, and head to Chicago for a journey through the magical world of Harry Potter™.

Tickets for Harry Potter™: Magic at Play are available now at https://harrypottermagicatplay.com/chicago/

Location: Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611)

Opening hours: Thursdays–Sundays (and select Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays) at various times between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

