The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
Sponsored

A Chicago Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations with Keeper’s Heart Whiskey

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
SHARE A Chicago Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations with Keeper’s Heart Whiskey
Hero Image (1).png

As the greenest day of the year approaches, Chicagoans are gearing up for St. Patrick's Day festivities, and what better way to celebrate than with a glass of Keeper's Heart Irish
American Whiskey? This year, several bars across the city are offering special features with this award-winning whiskey, creating the perfect atmosphere for a memorable celebration. Here's a roundup of some fantastic spots to raise a glass and enjoy the essence of St. Patrick's Day in Chicagoland.

River North

CHICAGO O'Shaugnessy 1.jpg

Provided

Nikki Allen Creative

Experience an authentic St. Patrick's Day celebration in the heart of Chicago's River North. With its variety of Irish pubs, from dives to cocktail-centric, the neighborhood provides a sophisticated setting for reveling in the Irish spirit.

Fadó Irish Pub
100 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60654
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American shot
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon shot

Highline Bar + Lounge
169 W. Kinzie St. Chicago, IL 60654
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

O’Leary’s Public House
541 N Wells St. Chicago, IL 60654
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Kerryman Bar & Restaurant
661 N Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot

West Loop + Fulton Market

DSC09764 (3).jpg

Nikki Allen Creative

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the West Loop and Fulton Market, known for its trendy vibes and culinary scene. The chic and eclectic ambiance sets the stage for a unique and memorable experience.

Ranalli’s West Loop
1326 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60607
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Reading Room
858 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Punch Bowl Social
310 N. Green St. Chicago, IL 60607
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

PB&J
205 N Peoria Street , Chicago, Illinois
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Old Town

For delicious Irish + American cocktails, be sure to stop in Old Town and savor the essence of the holiday.

Benchmark
1510 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Logan Square

DSC09695 (1).jpg

Nikki Allen Creative

Logan Square boasts a hip and artistic atmosphere, making it an ideal neighborhood for a distinctive St. Patrick's Day celebration. Embrace the trendy and laid-back setting.

The Native
2417 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago IL 60647
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American shot and a beer (all day, every day)
● Cocktail Feature: Sour McGowen

Wrigleyville

In the spirited neighborhood of Wrigleyville, enjoy a festive and memorable St. Patrick's
Day celebration. The energetic atmosphere complements the festivities.

Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern
3647 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Lakeview

Embrace the welcoming community spirit of Lakeview for St. Patrick's Day. The inclusive and friendly atmosphere makes it an excellent choice for celebrating with friends.

Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N BROADWAY ST Chicago, IL 60657
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Lincoln Park

DSC09747 (2).jpg

Nikki Allen Creative

Enjoy a picturesque St. Patrick's Day celebration in Lincoln Park, known for its tree-lined streets and charming architecture. The blend of classic and contemporary vibes offers a timeless setting.

Gaslight
2450 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Lincoln Square

For a quaint and cultural celebration, head to Lincoln Square. The intimate and community-focused ambiance ensures a heartfelt and authentic St. Patrick's Day experience.

O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL 60640
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Roscoe Village

Experience the cozy and welcoming charm of Roscoe Village for St. Patrick's Day. The friendly atmosphere and local charm create the perfect backdrop for toasting with friends.

Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N LINCOLN AVE Chicago, IL 60613
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Ginger

Suburbs

DSC09741 (1).jpg

Nikki Allen Creative

Escape the city hustle for a relaxed St. Patrick's Day celebration in the suburbs. Whether in Naperville, Hinsdale, Downers Grove, Schaumburg, or Fox Lake, enjoy the suburban charm and festivities.

Moretti’s Restaurants
Various locations - Check morettisrestaurants.com
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot and a Beer (available all March)

Empire Burger + Brew
48 W. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Bev’s
245 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Hizemans
218 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Fuller House
35 E 1st St, Hinsdale, IL 60521
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Pierce Tavern
5135 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 60515
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
5157 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 60515
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Finn McCool’s Irish Sports Pub
1941 E. Algonquin Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot and Beer (available all March)

Famous Freddie’s Roadhouse
510 Park Ave. Fox Lake, IL 60020
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot and Beer (available all March)

DSC09746 (1).jpg

Nikki Allen Creative

This St. Patrick's Day, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Chicagoland’s pubs and celebrate the Irish spirit with the unique taste of Keeper's Heart Irish + American Whiskey. Whether you prefer a shot, a mule, or a neat pour, these venues promise an unforgettable experience for whiskey enthusiasts and St. Patrick's Day revelers alike.

Keeper’s Heart, a whiskey that beautifully blends the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions, is proudly crafted in Minneapolis, MN. Master Distiller Brian Nation, renowned for his expertise with iconic brands like Jameson, Midleton, and Redbreast, created this new style of whiskey. Since its launch, Keeper’s Heart Irish American Whiskey has clinched an impressive 130 awards and accolades across renowned whiskey competitions, including the prestigious title of World's Best Irish Whiskey for their 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

So, whether you prefer it neat, over ice, or in your vibrant green cocktails, Keeper’s Heart promises a tasting experience like no other. Here's to raising your glass, celebrating, and toasting to a spirited St. Patrick’s Day. Sláinte!

Next Up In News
Supreme Court ruling keeps Trump on Illinois ballot
JetBlue, Spirit ending $3.8B deal to combine after court ruling blocked their merger
Chris Mortensen, ESPN’s award-winning NFL reporter, dies at 72
Armed robberies prompt increased police presence on North Side
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
4 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Beverly
The Latest
trump_e1536184172355.jpg
Politics
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states, without action from Congress first, cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots.
By Associated Press
 
fotw03-06-24largemouthskisdad.jpg
Outdoors
Fish of the Week goes beyond big bass at Braidwood opener
Joe Kwiecinski’s big largemouth bass, caught on opening day at Braidwood Lake, earns Fish of the Week and also gives a chance to get the feel of the opener at the cooling lake.
By Dale Bowman
 
Teen Vaping-China
Letters to the Editor
Stop the illegal sales of disposable, flavored e-cigarettes that drive up youth vaping
While the Food and Drug Administration took a commendable step in 2020 by banning pod-based e-cigarettes, it neglected to impose restrictions on their disposable counterparts, creating a dangerous loophole.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The city’s contract with garbage collection workers requires three people to staff each truck — something Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to reconsider.
Editorials
Don’t throw out those lithium-ion batteries in your household trash
Fires sparked by batteries, plus a now-derailed plan to haul garbage downstate on a barge, show clearly: It’s time to be smarter about how communities dispose of their trash.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Detroit rapper Danny Brown comes to Metro on March 20.
Music
5 Chicago area concerts to see in March, from an experimental rapper to an indie pop reunion
Veteran hitmaker Bruce Hornsby and David Bowie devotees Sons of the Silent Age are among the acts performing at smaller venues this month.
By Mark Guarino | For WBEZ
 