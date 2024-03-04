A Chicago Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations with Keeper’s Heart Whiskey

As the greenest day of the year approaches, Chicagoans are gearing up for St. Patrick's Day festivities, and what better way to celebrate than with a glass of Keeper's Heart Irish

American Whiskey? This year, several bars across the city are offering special features with this award-winning whiskey, creating the perfect atmosphere for a memorable celebration. Here's a roundup of some fantastic spots to raise a glass and enjoy the essence of St. Patrick's Day in Chicagoland.

River North

Experience an authentic St. Patrick's Day celebration in the heart of Chicago's River North. With its variety of Irish pubs, from dives to cocktail-centric, the neighborhood provides a sophisticated setting for reveling in the Irish spirit.

Fadó Irish Pub

100 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60654

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American shot

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon shot

Highline Bar + Lounge

169 W. Kinzie St. Chicago, IL 60654

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

O’Leary’s Public House

541 N Wells St. Chicago, IL 60654

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Kerryman Bar & Restaurant

661 N Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot

West Loop + Fulton Market

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the West Loop and Fulton Market, known for its trendy vibes and culinary scene. The chic and eclectic ambiance sets the stage for a unique and memorable experience.

Ranalli’s West Loop

1326 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60607

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Reading Room

858 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Punch Bowl Social

310 N. Green St. Chicago, IL 60607

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

PB&J

205 N Peoria Street , Chicago, Illinois

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Old Town

For delicious Irish + American cocktails, be sure to stop in Old Town and savor the essence of the holiday.

Benchmark

1510 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Logan Square

Logan Square boasts a hip and artistic atmosphere, making it an ideal neighborhood for a distinctive St. Patrick's Day celebration. Embrace the trendy and laid-back setting.

The Native

2417 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago IL 60647

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American shot and a beer (all day, every day)

● Cocktail Feature: Sour McGowen

Wrigleyville

In the spirited neighborhood of Wrigleyville, enjoy a festive and memorable St. Patrick's

Day celebration. The energetic atmosphere complements the festivities.

Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern

3647 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Lakeview

Embrace the welcoming community spirit of Lakeview for St. Patrick's Day. The inclusive and friendly atmosphere makes it an excellent choice for celebrating with friends.

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N BROADWAY ST Chicago, IL 60657

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Lincoln Park

Enjoy a picturesque St. Patrick's Day celebration in Lincoln Park, known for its tree-lined streets and charming architecture. The blend of classic and contemporary vibes offers a timeless setting.

Gaslight

2450 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Lincoln Square

For a quaint and cultural celebration, head to Lincoln Square. The intimate and community-focused ambiance ensures a heartfelt and authentic St. Patrick's Day experience.

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL 60640

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Roscoe Village

Experience the cozy and welcoming charm of Roscoe Village for St. Patrick's Day. The friendly atmosphere and local charm create the perfect backdrop for toasting with friends.

Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N LINCOLN AVE Chicago, IL 60613

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Ginger

Suburbs

Escape the city hustle for a relaxed St. Patrick's Day celebration in the suburbs. Whether in Naperville, Hinsdale, Downers Grove, Schaumburg, or Fox Lake, enjoy the suburban charm and festivities.

Moretti’s Restaurants

Various locations - Check morettisrestaurants.com

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot and a Beer (available all March)

Empire Burger + Brew

48 W. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Bev’s

245 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Hizemans

218 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540

Features:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade

Fuller House

35 E 1st St, Hinsdale, IL 60521

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Pierce Tavern

5135 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 60515

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

5157 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 60515

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule

Finn McCool’s Irish Sports Pub

1941 E. Algonquin Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot and Beer (available all March)

Famous Freddie’s Roadhouse

510 Park Ave. Fox Lake, IL 60020

Feature:

● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot and Beer (available all March)

This St. Patrick's Day, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Chicagoland’s pubs and celebrate the Irish spirit with the unique taste of Keeper's Heart Irish + American Whiskey. Whether you prefer a shot, a mule, or a neat pour, these venues promise an unforgettable experience for whiskey enthusiasts and St. Patrick's Day revelers alike.

Keeper’s Heart, a whiskey that beautifully blends the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions, is proudly crafted in Minneapolis, MN. Master Distiller Brian Nation, renowned for his expertise with iconic brands like Jameson, Midleton, and Redbreast, created this new style of whiskey. Since its launch, Keeper’s Heart Irish American Whiskey has clinched an impressive 130 awards and accolades across renowned whiskey competitions, including the prestigious title of World's Best Irish Whiskey for their 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

So, whether you prefer it neat, over ice, or in your vibrant green cocktails, Keeper’s Heart promises a tasting experience like no other. Here's to raising your glass, celebrating, and toasting to a spirited St. Patrick’s Day. Sláinte!