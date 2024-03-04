A Chicago Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations with Keeper’s Heart Whiskey

As the greenest day of the year approaches, Chicagoans are gearing up for St. Patrick's Day festivities, and what better way to celebrate than with a glass of Keeper's Heart Irish
American Whiskey? This year, several bars across the city are offering special features with this award-winning whiskey, creating the perfect atmosphere for a memorable celebration. Here's a roundup of some fantastic spots to raise a glass and enjoy the essence of St. Patrick's Day in Chicagoland.
River North
Experience an authentic St. Patrick's Day celebration in the heart of Chicago's River North. With its variety of Irish pubs, from dives to cocktail-centric, the neighborhood provides a sophisticated setting for reveling in the Irish spirit.
Fadó Irish Pub
100 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60654
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American shot
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon shot
Highline Bar + Lounge
169 W. Kinzie St. Chicago, IL 60654
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
O’Leary’s Public House
541 N Wells St. Chicago, IL 60654
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
Kerryman Bar & Restaurant
661 N Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot
West Loop + Fulton Market
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the West Loop and Fulton Market, known for its trendy vibes and culinary scene. The chic and eclectic ambiance sets the stage for a unique and memorable experience.
Ranalli’s West Loop
1326 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60607
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
Reading Room
858 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
Punch Bowl Social
310 N. Green St. Chicago, IL 60607
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
PB&J
205 N Peoria Street , Chicago, Illinois
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
Old Town
For delicious Irish + American cocktails, be sure to stop in Old Town and savor the essence of the holiday.
Benchmark
1510 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
Logan Square
Logan Square boasts a hip and artistic atmosphere, making it an ideal neighborhood for a distinctive St. Patrick's Day celebration. Embrace the trendy and laid-back setting.
The Native
2417 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago IL 60647
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American shot and a beer (all day, every day)
● Cocktail Feature: Sour McGowen
Wrigleyville
In the spirited neighborhood of Wrigleyville, enjoy a festive and memorable St. Patrick's
Day celebration. The energetic atmosphere complements the festivities.
Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern
3647 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
Lakeview
Embrace the welcoming community spirit of Lakeview for St. Patrick's Day. The inclusive and friendly atmosphere makes it an excellent choice for celebrating with friends.
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N BROADWAY ST Chicago, IL 60657
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
Lincoln Park
Enjoy a picturesque St. Patrick's Day celebration in Lincoln Park, known for its tree-lined streets and charming architecture. The blend of classic and contemporary vibes offers a timeless setting.
Gaslight
2450 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
Lincoln Square
For a quaint and cultural celebration, head to Lincoln Square. The intimate and community-focused ambiance ensures a heartfelt and authentic St. Patrick's Day experience.
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL 60640
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
Roscoe Village
Experience the cozy and welcoming charm of Roscoe Village for St. Patrick's Day. The friendly atmosphere and local charm create the perfect backdrop for toasting with friends.
Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N LINCOLN AVE Chicago, IL 60613
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Ginger
Suburbs
Escape the city hustle for a relaxed St. Patrick's Day celebration in the suburbs. Whether in Naperville, Hinsdale, Downers Grove, Schaumburg, or Fox Lake, enjoy the suburban charm and festivities.
Moretti’s Restaurants
Various locations - Check morettisrestaurants.com
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot and a Beer (available all March)
Empire Burger + Brew
48 W. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
Bev’s
245 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
Hizemans
218 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540
Features:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
● Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon Celtic Lemonade
Fuller House
35 E 1st St, Hinsdale, IL 60521
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
Pierce Tavern
5135 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 60515
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
5157 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 60515
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Mule
Finn McCool’s Irish Sports Pub
1941 E. Algonquin Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot and Beer (available all March)
Famous Freddie’s Roadhouse
510 Park Ave. Fox Lake, IL 60020
Feature:
● Keeper's Heart Irish + American Shot and Beer (available all March)
This St. Patrick's Day, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Chicagoland’s pubs and celebrate the Irish spirit with the unique taste of Keeper's Heart Irish + American Whiskey. Whether you prefer a shot, a mule, or a neat pour, these venues promise an unforgettable experience for whiskey enthusiasts and St. Patrick's Day revelers alike.
Keeper’s Heart, a whiskey that beautifully blends the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions, is proudly crafted in Minneapolis, MN. Master Distiller Brian Nation, renowned for his expertise with iconic brands like Jameson, Midleton, and Redbreast, created this new style of whiskey. Since its launch, Keeper’s Heart Irish American Whiskey has clinched an impressive 130 awards and accolades across renowned whiskey competitions, including the prestigious title of World's Best Irish Whiskey for their 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
So, whether you prefer it neat, over ice, or in your vibrant green cocktails, Keeper’s Heart promises a tasting experience like no other. Here's to raising your glass, celebrating, and toasting to a spirited St. Patrick’s Day. Sláinte!