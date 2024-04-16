The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Sports Media Sports

Stadium, likely next TV home for White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, figures to keep some continuity

Behind-the-scenes folks at NBC Sports Chicago, such as producers, directors and production technicians, would help ease the transition. The teams already have informed some current staffers that they would be making the move.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Stadium, likely next TV home for White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, figures to keep some continuity
Screenshot 2024-04-16 at 7.50.45 PM.png

Stadium has evolved into an interactive platform, but it hasn’t lived up to initial expectations.

Stadium

There are staff members at NBC Sports Chicago who have been with the network through all of its rebrandings, from SportsChannel to Fox Sports Net to Comcast SportsNet to its current form. That pattern is expected to continue when the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks make their anticipated move to multiplatform sports network Stadium, the Sun-Times has learned.

Maintaining continuity and institutional knowledge with the personnel who have helped produce game and shoulder programming for years would be important to the new regional sports network. Behind-the-scenes folks at NBCSCH, such as producers, directors and production technicians, would help ease the transition. Teams already have informed some current staffers that they would be making the move.

Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago, held a video town hall meeting Tuesday morning to assuage concerned employees who asked whether they should reach out to Stadium or look for new jobs. Cross told them it was a personal choice but he didn’t think the situation called for it, downplaying the news.

But signs have been pointing in this direction for a long time. Sox and Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf bought majority control of Stadium from Sinclair Broadcast Group last May with a larger-scale operation in mind. Stadium, which Reinsdorf helped launch in 2017 as a melding of 120 Sports, Campus Insiders and American Sports Network, has evolved into an interactive platform, but it hasn’t lived up to initial expectations.

Stadium’s biggest challenge in its efforts to convert to a regional sports network will be gaining carriage on providers such as Comcast and DirecTV. Stadium will know what it’s up against when Diamond Sports Group, which owns the Bally Sports-branded RSNs and is working through bankruptcy court, settles on distribution deals with those carriers. Talks are ongoing.

Comcast and DirecTV could place Diamond’s costly channels on a higher programming tier, which Comcast recently did with Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), home of MLB’s Orioles and Nationals. Such placement would limit Stadium’s penetration in the market.

To guarantee wide distribution, Stadium also is seeking over-the-air partners. The NBA’s Jazz and Suns and the NHL’s Golden Knights are off cable and on OTA channels in their markets, an ironic trend in sports television that’s bringing it full circle after its migration to cable.

Next Up In Sports
Debuts, two: Nick Nastrini, Jonathan Cannon get their chance with White Sox
White Sox, Royals postponed
Alex Caruso and his Bulls teammates are all set to try to lock down Hawks
Blackhawks' draft-lottery odds locked in with top-four pick guaranteed
One question about the Bulls and Hawks meeting in a play-in game: Do they have to?
Carl Erskine, Dodgers pitcher and last member of 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97
The Latest
White Sox, Royals postponed
White Sox
White Sox, Royals postponed
White Sox, Royals will play a straight doubleheader Wednesday
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
PACE-ELECTRIC-012024-03.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Durbin can help stop the country from becoming a 'surveillance state'
The government will not use new, unchecked surveillance powers responsibly. It already habitually abuses Section 702, intended for surveillance of foreigners, to search Americans’ communications.
By Letters to the Editor
 
OCHOALOPEZ-041724_7.jpgYovanny Lopez, husband of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and father of Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, stands beside a photo of him, his wife, his son and Yovanny Jadiel Lopez (pictured at the bottom) while speaking to the media after a hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Clarisa Figueroa entered a plea deal Tuesday for the murder of Ochoa-Lopez and cutting her baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, from the womb in 2019. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crime
Clarisa Figueroa pleads guilty to strangling Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, cutting baby from womb
Figueroa was sentenced to 50 years in prison. The infant, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died several weeks later.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
db6b77a5-c9f0-47ec-b3b0-68f106870396.jpg
Education
CTU seeking most ‘ambitious’ demands ever in new contract, wants bargaining done in public
The current contract expires this summer. On top of raises for staff, the union wants help for unhoused students and more dual-language education.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
UKRAINEINVEST-041724-26.JPG
Politics
In Chicago, Ukrainian prime minister seeks urgent military aid from Congress, Illinois investment
Ukrainian Prime Minster Denys Shmyhal joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker and President Joe Biden’s special representative Penny Pritzker to tout the importance of American investment in Ukraine.
By Tina Sfondeles
 