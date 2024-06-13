The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Sports Media Sports Cubs

Cubs set for first appearance on Roku, new home of ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’

Chip Caray, the Cardinals’ TV voice, will call the Cards-Cubs game Sunday with Cubs analyst Jim Deshaies and Marquee Sports Network field reporter Elise Menaker. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Cubs set for first appearance on Roku, new home of ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’
image001.jpg

The Cubs will make their first appearance Sunday on Roku as part of MLB’s package of early Sunday games. The game against the Cardinals is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, had aired “MLB Sunday Leadoff” for two years before opting not to renew.

Fans can watch the game for free with no blackouts on a Roku device, The Roku Channel app on smart TVs, the website therokuchannel.com and the Roku mobile app. The game also will be available to MLB.TV and Extra Innings subscribers.

Roku is a free streaming platform with wider distribution than subscription-based Peacock. In April, Roku reported it reached 81.6 million households in the first quarter; Peacock was at 34 million.

MLB Network produces the games for Roku, using announcers from the participating teams. MLB Network talent will appear on the pregame show, which begins at 11:45 a.m.

Chip Caray, the Cardinals’ TV voice, will call the game with Cubs analyst Jim Deshaies and Marquee Sports Network field reporter Elise Menaker. Caray, the grandson of former Cubs and White Sox broadcaster Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV voice from 1998 to 2004.

Chip succeeded his grandfather in the Cubs’ booth after Harry died of a heart attack at 83. Chip called Sammy Sosa’s pursuit of the home-run record in ’98 and the Cubs’ division winners in 2003. He also broadcast the petulant 2004 team that had players calling the press box to complain about on-air criticism from Caray and analyst Steve Stone.

Caray left the Cubs to join his father – Harry’s son, Skip – in the Braves’ booth.

Remote patrol

FS1 will carry a Cubs-White Sox doubleheader Saturday. Former Sox TV voice Jason Benetti and former Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will call the Cardinals-Cubs game, and Kevin Kugler and Eric Karros will call the Sox-Diamondbacks game. Marquee and NBC Sports Chicago also will air the games.

Lisa Byington, Julianne Viani and Tiffany Blackmon will call the Sky-Fever rematch Sunday in Indianapolis on CBS. The teams’ game June 23 will air on ESPN.

• Fox Sports will be the new home of IndyCar beginning next year. Fox will air every race over the air, as well as Indianapolis 500 qualifying. NBC has held IndyCar’s rights since 2009.

Next Up In Sports
As Blackhawks change course in TV booth — again — remember, they didn’t need to veer in the first place
Seeing red over Riot Fest: Can Red Stars and music festival find common ground in stadium dispute?
Northwestern AD Derrick Gragg being reassigned; search for successor underway
'A true pioneer': How late Fremd coach Dave Yates will be remembered throughout the Chicago area
Help sought monitoring wild turkeys this summer for the IDNR
Jonathan Cannon superb, but White Sox fall to Mariners in 10 innings
The Latest
Derrick Gragg
College Sports
Northwestern AD Derrick Gragg being reassigned; search for successor underway
After three tumultuous years as AD, Gragg’s primary responsibilities will lie in the expansive, ever-evolving realm of NIL, with a focus on fundraising.
By Steve Greenberg
 
POLICEAWARD-061424 7.jpg
Chicago
Shot eight years ago, teen sees detectives from case like family: 'I feel special knowing people care for me'
Detectives Kevin Lynn and Patrick Munyon were recognized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation for a bond they built with 18-year-old Tavon Tanner, who was 10 when he was shot and seriously wounded in 2016. “He just really blossomed into a fantastic young man,” Munyon said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
POWER LINES
Letters to the Editor
For a clean energy future, U.S. must upgrade its power grid
Billions of federal dollars meant to pay for solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars and other technologies are at risk if the U.S. can’t build new power lines at a faster pace.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Police caution at a crime scene.
La Voz Chicago
Tres heridos en un tiroteo en Chicago Lawn
Los tres fueron heridos de bala poco antes de las 2 de la tarde del miércoles en el bloque 5900 al sur de Western Avenue. Todos fueron hospitalizados en buen estado.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 16-year-old girl was shot Jan. 3 in Englewood on the South Side.
La Voz Chicago
Balean a paletero de 67 años en el lado sureste
El hombre recibió un disparo en la pierna y fue llevado al Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago en buenas condiciones, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 