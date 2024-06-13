Cubs set for first appearance on Roku, new home of ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’

The Cubs will make their first appearance Sunday on Roku as part of MLB’s package of early Sunday games. The game against the Cardinals is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, had aired “MLB Sunday Leadoff” for two years before opting not to renew.

Fans can watch the game for free with no blackouts on a Roku device, The Roku Channel app on smart TVs, the website therokuchannel.com and the Roku mobile app. The game also will be available to MLB.TV and Extra Innings subscribers.

Roku is a free streaming platform with wider distribution than subscription-based Peacock. In April, Roku reported it reached 81.6 million households in the first quarter; Peacock was at 34 million.

MLB Network produces the games for Roku, using announcers from the participating teams. MLB Network talent will appear on the pregame show, which begins at 11:45 a.m.

Chip Caray, the Cardinals’ TV voice, will call the game with Cubs analyst Jim Deshaies and Marquee Sports Network field reporter Elise Menaker. Caray, the grandson of former Cubs and White Sox broadcaster Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV voice from 1998 to 2004.

Chip succeeded his grandfather in the Cubs’ booth after Harry died of a heart attack at 83. Chip called Sammy Sosa’s pursuit of the home-run record in ’98 and the Cubs’ division winners in 2003. He also broadcast the petulant 2004 team that had players calling the press box to complain about on-air criticism from Caray and analyst Steve Stone.

Caray left the Cubs to join his father – Harry’s son, Skip – in the Braves’ booth.

Remote patrol

FS1 will carry a Cubs-White Sox doubleheader Saturday. Former Sox TV voice Jason Benetti and former Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will call the Cardinals-Cubs game, and Kevin Kugler and Eric Karros will call the Sox-Diamondbacks game. Marquee and NBC Sports Chicago also will air the games.

• Lisa Byington, Julianne Viani and Tiffany Blackmon will call the Sky-Fever rematch Sunday in Indianapolis on CBS. The teams’ game June 23 will air on ESPN.

• Fox Sports will be the new home of IndyCar beginning next year. Fox will air every race over the air, as well as Indianapolis 500 qualifying. NBC has held IndyCar’s rights since 2009.

