Krack bettor: Las Vegas resident Bill Krackomberger finding fresh gambling ground in Florida

LAS VEGAS — My text message, curious as to how he had fared in late April while betting on sports in Florida, reached professional bettor Bill Krackomberger at 35,000 feet, flying back to the Sunshine State.

The gambler, known industrywide as KrackMan or Krack, wrote: ‘‘I live in the supposed sports-betting capital of the world . . . but have to go to Florida to make bets.’’

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s epic ruling six years ago, sports betting is legal in 38 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. It has been legit in Florida since Dec. 5, thanks to the Seminole tribe’s legal muscle.

A month ago, about to leave his home in Vegas with $10,000, Krack grabbed another $15,000. Just in case. He would meet his brother and explore Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa.

Krack ‘‘absolutely destroyed’’ college baseball totals at $1,000 a pop, but he hadn’t expected to find NFL regular-season-win totals and $10,000 limits.

Three NFL bets helped tap his resources, requiring the return trip last weekend — with ample cash — to Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, north of Miami.

‘‘When I found out what they had, I knew I didn’t have enough money,’’ Krack said of Tampa. ‘‘It was that simple. I had only $25,000, and I ran out of it.

‘‘And dealing with civilians, like my brother, a regular 9-to-5 guy . . . what am I supposed to do, take his whole life savings of $10,000 in the bank?’’

Big money

Krack had shopped some here, putting $2,800 on the Chargers winning fewer than 9.5 games, at -140 at Circa Sports, and laying $3,300 twice on the Chiefs at -2.5 against the Ravens in Week 1.

‘‘That’s a good bet at 2.5,’’ he said. (It’s 3 at many shops. Odds subject to change.)

In Tampa, Krack had nabbed the Giants at fewer than 6.5 wins ($6,750, at -135), Steelers at fewer than 8.5 ($5,000, even) and Packers at fewer than 10.5 ($7,750, -155).

In Hollywood, he went big-game hunting. Padding that Steelers fewer than 8.5 was his main focus — to the tune of multiple five-figure bets. Many outlets have 8.

‘‘That 8.5 is key,’’ Krack said. ‘‘The public always likes to bet Pittsburgh, like the Bears. The Bears are always a juiced team. Blind money, on them and the Steelers.

‘‘In Pittsburgh, Najee Harris is getting old; they’re all getting old. Plus, it’s a tough schedule. The public will be on the Steelers, and that’s always a good bet-against.’’

Krack collected many five-figure tickets. He liked rookie coach Brian Daboll with the Giants last season, but they finished 6-11 and he doesn’t envision improvement.

‘‘They showed some signs of life last season, but it was tough,’’ Krack said. ‘‘And they’ll have a tougher schedule this year. I think they’re in so much trouble.’’

Last season, he bet more than 7.5 on the Packers and sweated it out, as they won their final three games to finish 9-8.

‘‘They’re a big bet-against this year,’’ Krack said. ‘‘Ten and a half? They have to win 11 games to beat me, which I just don’t see. They’re not that improved. It’s an improved team, but no way can it go from 7.5 to 10.5 in one year. I don’t know many teams that can do that.’’

First-season failures

The Bears have a consensus projected total of 9, -110 either way.

At the Vegas Stats and Information Network, senior broadcaster/scribe Matt Youmans is considering an under play. The schedule isn’t so challenging, and he likes some parts of the squad.

‘‘But it’s unlikely they win 10,’’ Youmans said. ‘‘I’m not a fan of [coach Matt] Eberflus, and I’m not buying into the Caleb Williams hype. I expect the rookie to have normal growing pains; he isn’t facing soft Pac-12 defenses anymore.’’

First-round quarterback C.J. Stroud excelled with the Texans last season, but Chicago native and longtime Vegas pro bettor Chuck Edel names seven first-round quarterbacks since 2021 who failed in their first seasons. Even Hall of Famers Peyton Manning (3-13 as a rookie) and Troy Aikman (0-11), he added, flopped in their débuts.

‘‘I think Williams will have a good career, but it’s too much to ask of him in his rookie year,’’ Edel said. ‘‘I will [bet] under 9.’’

Hard Rock hopes

Based on Krack’s trip to Tampa, a host took care of his airfare and room in Hollywood. He bet so much last weekend he likely secured more trips on the house.

‘‘I’ll go back,’’ Krack said. ‘‘It’s what I do, betting sports for a living. People think, ‘Oh, you’re on the radio, you’re in the media, you have the KrackWins [service].’ But sports betting is the bulk of my income, trust me.

‘‘I just signed, for six figures, with a media company. Doesn’t matter. I’ll still make more than that betting.’’

The Mirage in Vegas will be razed this summer for a guitar-style Hard Rock, and Krack hopes its sportsbook mirrors its Florida operations. He referred to a report detailing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

‘‘These are the No. 1 casinos in the U.S.,’’ he said from Hard Rock Hollywood. ‘‘People think Bellagio or the Venetian. No. Tampa Hard Rock is No. 1, Hollywood No. 2. They make more money here than anywhere else.

‘‘We’ll see what happens in Vegas. I hope they get there with their own brand of sportsbook. That would be great.’’

