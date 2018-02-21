Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg goes all in on ‘Hoosiers’ … Expect Willson Contreras to break MLB’s new rule … White Sox prospects envision ‘dream’ outfield of the future … For once, the Blackhawks should be big-time sellers at the trade deadline … Bears part with Josh Sitton, Jerrell Freeman … NCAA tattoos former Louisville coach Rick Pitino with more ignominy … Hey, Cameron Payne is back for the Bulls … Marlins manager Don Mattingly tells Bryce Harper to mind your own business … Lindsey Vonn settles for bronze in the Olympic downhill … How did freestyle skier Elizabeth Swaney ever make an Olympic team? … North Korea cancels on VP Mike Pence … Man sinks 120-foot putt to win $100,000 …A harmonica-playing elephant.
