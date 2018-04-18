A really big crappie, wonderful only fish caught: Fish of the Week

Dan Renkosiak had a mixed up day Friday.

While bass fishing with a classic black and blue jig, he latched into a crappie measured at “18 inches on the dot’’ from subdivision pond in the Plainfield area.

“Only fish I caught all day but can’t complain when its a giant like this!’’ he emailed. “I put her back to grow even bigger but I would love to get a replica mount!’’

