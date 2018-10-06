Bears’ Akiem Hicks fined $33,425 for shoving official

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks was fined $33,425 for making physical contact with an official Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the Sun-Times reported that he had avoided suspension for pushing Mike Carr, the down judge who was trying to separate Hicks and Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet after Eddie Jackson’s interception.

“[Carr] had the player separated and the situation was resolved,” referee Jerome Boger told a pool reporter. “And then here the defender comes back to restart or instigate it all over again. . . . It was just a deliberate act when he knew the official was there in between.”

Hicks has three sacks in four games. The Bears don’t play Sunday; their next game is in Miami on Oct. 14.