CB Bryce Callahan set to join coach Vic Fangio with Broncos

The pipeline west to Denver was flowing again Friday, when the Broncos agreed to sign slot cornerback Bryce Callahan to a three-year contract. ESPN reported the deal is worth $21 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

Callahan’s fate with the Bears was sealed Tuesday, when the team agreed to sign former Jets slot cornerback Buster Skrine to a three-year deal worth $16.5 million ($8.5 million guaranteed).

Callahan, who was an undrafted free agent, impressed former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is now the Broncos’ coach, in their four years together.

‘‘He doesn’t get overlooked by anyone in this building, I can tell you that,’’ Fangio said of Callahan in October. ‘‘He’s very valuable.’’

WR White to Cardinals

After signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals, former Bears receiver Kevin White thanked his former team.

‘‘It didn’t turn out how we wanted but it taught me more lessons than success could have ever did,’’ he wrote on Instagram. “To the fans, I wasn’t able to show you barely anything in Chicago but stay tuned!’’

White, the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 2015, caught 25 passes for 285 yards in four seasons. He was a healthy scratch eight times last season, his only healthy one with the Bears.

Two more signings

The Bears signed receiver Marvin Hall and defensive tackle Nick Williams to one-year contracts.

The speedy Hall played 24 games with the Falcons the last two seasons, mostly contributing on special teams. He also had 12 catches for 209 yards.

Williams played in two games for the Bears last season.