Bears consultant Brad Childress takes head coach job in start-up league

Bears senior offensive consultant Brad Childress was hired Wednesday to be the head coach of the Atlanta franchise of the start-up Alliance of American Football, a league that will launch in February.

Childress will leave the Bears after training camp, but officials said that was the plan all along. The former Vikings head coach was hired to help coach Matt Nagy, his pupil with the Chiefs, teach the Bears their new offense. No other Bears assistant coach has experience in Nagy’s West Coast-spread system.

Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, who once spent 18 months in prison for dogfighting, will return to Atlanta to become Childress’ offensive coordinator. He served as a coaching intern for the Chiefs last year, befriending Childress.

Last month, executive Charlie Ebersol announced the creation of the league, alongside co-founder Bill Polian. Former Bears edge rusher Jared Allen is among the NFL vets involved in the league, which has now announced two franchises and plans to add eight more in the coming months.