What does NFC North’s big spending say about Bears, QB Mitch Trubisky?

In Week 15 of last season, the Bears played for the NFC North title, and the rival Packers sacked quarterback Mitch Trubisky only once.

It came on a first-and-10 play from the Bears’ 39. Trubisky stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure from outside linebacker Clay Matthews and collided with linebacker Kyler Fackrell and defensive lineman Montravius Adams.

Trubisky’s right hand struck left guard James Daniels’ helmet and he fumbled, but Daniels recovered the loose ball.

But it was a highlight for the Packers that was sandwiched by two from Trubisky. On the previous play, he escaped a blitz and ran for 14 yards on third-and-10. On the next, Trubisky eluded pressure from Matthews by rolling to his left. He then threw a 14-yard strike to receiver Taylor Gabriel for a first down.

Bears coach Matt Nagy talks to quarterback Mitch Trubisky before a game against Jets. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

It’s a sequence of plays from Trubisky and the Bears that the Packers surely remembered when they formulated their offseason plan.

The Bears officially eliminated the Packers from playoff contention that day with a 24-17 victory. They won the NFC North for the first time since 2010.

The Bears are now the team to beat in the division. Their defense remains full of talent — remember Khalil Mack? — while their offensive young players should improve, starting with Trubisky. He’ll be in his second season with coach Matt Nagy.

A year ago, general manager Ryan Pace waded into what he called the “treacherous waters” of free agency again and hooked some big fish, signing receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton, two of the best available players at their respective positions.

This year, Pace watched the NFC North react to what he built — a 12-4 division winner last season — with their moves in free agency. In Chicago (or Lake Forest), that’s one way to view the lavish spending of the Bears’ divisional rivals.

The Packers were once a team that annually steered clear of expensive moves in free agency. But this year, they quickly agreed to deals with pass rushers Za’Darius Smith (four years, $66 million) and Preston Smith (four years, $52 million). It includes a combined $36 million in signing bonuses for two pass rushers who are emerging, but still combined for 12 ½ sacks last season for the Ravens and Redskins, respectively.

Counting former Bears safety Adrian Amos’ new deal with the Packers (four years, $37 million), the Packers committed $47 million in signing bonuses to their new defensive players. Za’Darius Smith also is looking at $34.5 million over the first two years of his new contract.

That’s some serious spending. It rivals what Pace did over his first three years in free agency in an effort to field competitive teams for former coach John Fox, while finding the right time to draft his quarterback and waiting for other draft choices to develop.

The Lions also were active in free agency, reaching a massive, five-year deal with former Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers. It includes $90 million overall, $56 million in total guarantees and a $28.07 million signing bonus. Flowers had a career-best 7 ½ sacks last season.

The Lions also made former Seahawk Justin Coleman the highest-paid nickel back with a four-year contract worth a reported $36 million.

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr nearly left for the Jets, but he returned on a five-year, $67.5 million contract, including $33 million in guarantees. It was a smart move that’s in line with the other free-agent moves in the NFC North. They all need defensive players.

Trubisky always will have his critics. The 2019 season is important for him because he needs to display growth with his progressions, accuracy and mechanics.

But the Packers and Vikings understand what Trubisky accomplished last season. The Bears went 5-1 in the NFC North, their only loss coming in Week 1 against the Packers because of Aaron Rodgers’ near-miraculous comeback.

The Packers and Vikings’ second meetings against Trubisky were different than their first ones. He improved, and his numbers against the Packers (77.2 passer rating to 120.4) and Vikings (61.9 to 85.9) showed it.

Trubisky also burned the Lions in his only game against them, completing 23 of 30 passes for 355 yards and three touchdown passes for a 148.6 passer rating in a 34-22 victory. He also ran for a four-yard touchdown.

“The other part of this that gets lost is that every other player on this offense now comes into Year 2 with us and they now all know now what’s going on on the offensive side,” Nagy said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “So now we can start playing ball.”

The Bears’ high-spending rivals in the NFC North appear to be preparing for exactly that.