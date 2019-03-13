Bears hosting former Packers S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: report

Before Eddie Jackson ever played a snap for the Bears, he asked his former Alabama teammate and fellow safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix what to expect.

“He just told me to come in, work hard, learn the playbook … ” Jackson said two years ago. “Just come in ready to work. Just know it’s a job interview. You’ve got to come in and compete. Nothing’s going to be given.”

Clinton-Dix might do his mentoring from up close next year. The Bears are hosting the free agent safety, the NFL Network reported.

The Bears are looking for someone to play next to the ballhawking Jackson, who was named a first-team all-pro last year. The 26-year-old Clinton-Dix already knows the division, having played three-and-a-half years with the Packers, earning a 2016 Pro Bowl nod, before being traded to the Redskins in October.

Were he to sign with the Bears, he’d replace Adrian Amos, who signed a four-year deal to play for, ironically enough, the Packers.

Clinton-Dix was joined on the open safety market Wednesday by another big name, Eric Berry, who was cut by the Chiefs after nine seasons. A cancer survivor, Berry was well-respected by his Chiefs teammates and by current Bears coach Matt Nagy, a former Kansas City assistant. But he’s played just three games the last two years — he tore his Achilles tendon after one game in 2017 and had an ailing heel last year.