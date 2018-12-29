Bears activate three-time Pro Bowl G Kyle Long

Nine weeks after he suffered a right foot injury that he feared would end his season, Kyle Long is back.

The Bears activated their three-time Pro Bowl right guard from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for him to play in Sunday’s season finale at the Vikings. The game will serve as Long’s tune-up for the playoffs.

To make room, they waived third-string quarterback Tyler Bray. He could return to the practice squad for the postseason.

How much will Long play Sunday? The veteran said Friday that limiting him to a snap count “would probably be the smart thing to do,” while coach Matt Nagy said he’d like to test the guard’s conditioning.

“I feel pretty good with him playing most of the game,” Nagy said. “But we’ve just got to kind of see if that’s where we’re at and if it is a pitch count. I think a lot of that, honestly, is going to be more so when you’re in the game: How’s he feeling? If he’s feeling good, keep him going.”

The Bears could rotate Long with Bryan Witzmann, the former Chiefs lineman that settled in as his replacement after originally sharing time with Eric Kush.