Bears coach Matt Nagy critical of K Cody Parkey’s ‘Today’ show appearance

Cody Parkey reacts after missing a field goal attempt in the final moments of the playoff loss. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Matt Nagy likes to talk about “we” vs. “me” — selfish interests being weighed against those of the team.

Cody Parkey’s appearance on NBC’s “Today” show fell into the latter category, the Bears head coach said Monday.

“I didn’t think it was a ‘we’ thing,” Nagy said.

Nagy said Monday that Parkey didn’t tell him about the morning show appearance during the kicker’s exit interview last week.

General manager Ryan Pace, meanwhile, sounded as though a change would be likely. He said that kicker will be an “area of emphasis” for the Bears going forward. Pace said he’ll, at the least, face competition. Pace didn’t answer a direct question about whether Parkey would return.

Parkey hit the left upright and then the crossbar on a 43-yard attempt that would have beaten the Eagles in the NFC wild card round. Replay showed the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

“The end result was, we didn’t make it,” Nagy said.