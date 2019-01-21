Bears QB Mitch Trubisky to play in Pro Bowl

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is going to the Pro Bowl.

He’ll replace Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who will skip the game and play in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Trubisky was listed as an injury replacement possibility last month, when Pro Bowl voting results were released. The all-star game will be held Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Practice starts there Wednesday.

He becomes the first Bears passer named to the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon in 1986. He’ll join teammates Akiem Hicks, cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and returner Tarik Cohen at the game. Khalil Mack was named to the team but will sit out because of a knee sprain.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky walks off the field after his team's victory over the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Trubisky threw 24 touchdown passes and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards in his second season.