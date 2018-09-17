Seahawks stars to sit due to injury; Bears inactives list feature no surprises

As the Bears said Saturday, guard Kyle Long and cornerback Bryce Callahan will play Monday night despite dealing with injuries during the first two days of practice.

The Bears’ seven inactive players featured only one injured man — safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, who is recovering from a broken forearm.

The list of healthy scratches include: fullback Michael Burton, outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward, receiver Javon Wims and defensive lineman 97 Nick Williams.

The Seahawks’ inactives feature starting linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, star receiver Doug Baldwin, starting guard D.J. Fluker and starting cornerback Tre Flowers. Reserve guard Jordan Simmons and safety Delano Hill round out their lists.