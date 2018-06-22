Bears to hold practice at Vernon Hills HS on Aug. 22

For the third-straight year, the Bears will hold a preseason practice at an area high school. The team will travel to Vernon Hills High School, not far from the Bears’ Halas Hall facility, for a 6 p.m. practice on Aug. 22.

As it did for practices at Warren Township and Prospect High Schools in recent years, the team will make about 5,000 tickets available via their web site. Those tickets and further details will be available at a future date, the team said.

The team reports to training camp in Bourbonnais on July 19 and will play five preseason games. The extra contest is the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 2, two days before former linebacker Brian Urlacher is inducted.

Because of the Hall of Fame Game, the Bears will not hold their typical Family Fest practice at Soldier Field this year. The team said it will focus on having family-friendly activities at their two home preseason games instead.