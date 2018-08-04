Kylie Fitts has potential to be key edge pass rusher for Bears

BOURBONNAIS — Rookie outside linebacker Kylie Fitts has all the workings to become a dominant edge pass rusher for the Bears with his speed and size, but he also has a dark past with injuries.

After being sidelined for most of his last two seasons at Utah with various injuries, Fitts, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 260 pounds, came to the NFL looking to prove himself.

“Last season it was tough sitting out all those plays, but I just ignore [it],” Fitts said after Saturday’s practice. “I don’t think about injuries, I just come out and think about performing really well.”

And that’s just what Fitts did in Thursday’s Hall of Fame game loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Bears rookie outside linebacker Kylie Fitts (left, sacking Cal's Jared Goff in 2015), a sixth-round draft pick from Utah, has been impressive in early practices at Bears training camp. | Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune

In a way, Fitts redeemed himself once again after he missed several practices with an arm injury early on in Bears training camp. He had a solid performance and combined for four tackles and one sack.

“It’s very important [to show up in Game 1],” said Fitts, who the Bears ended up picking in the sixth round (181st overall) in this year’s draft. “I want to come out here and perform every practice and game, so I have to take advantage of every opportunity.”

Fitts was proud of his performance but also saw areas of weakness. He said he wants to improve his technique and focus on being more “technically sound” especially with his pass rushes.

“You can’t come out here at a practice and take some plays off,” he said. “It’s every snap, every drill — you’re going 100 percent.”

Coach Matt Nagy has been impressed with Fitts’ “high motor” this offseason. He also praised his instincts to charge at the quarterbacks — although there’s been several times during training camp when coaches had to tell Fitts to cool it when it came to the Bears own.

But Nagy was critical of the several rookie errors with coverage Fitts made in Thursday’s game, which he plans to address.

“For somebody like [Fitts], you start to build the library of what he’s doing in real, live snaps,” Nagy said. “He flashed on a couple but he could’ve been better on a few as well. Now you come back here to ONU and you watch the tape and you talk through it and you teach him.”

For the Bears, there are a few question marks surrounding the outside linebacker position especially now that Aaron Lynch is out for the time being with a hamstring injury. (Nagy said Lynch is “getting better each day” but didn’t expect him to return this week.)

The potential is there for Fitts to earn playing time this season, but obviously there’s still a lot more work to be done in the coming weeks.