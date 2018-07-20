Bears training camp report: Observations, analysis from Day 1 of practice

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ first training camp practice:

Rain

Matt Nagy said he wanted a tough camp to build up a “callous” on his team. On Day 1, he got it.

The Bears practiced for two hours during intermittent downpours rather than moving indoors for a walk-through.

The Bears held their first practice Friday. (AP)

“We weren’t going inside,” he said. “We were coming outside unless that (lightning detector) horn went off.”

Bears players agreed that they would have moved indoors under former coach John Fox.

Injury watch

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and cornerback Sherrick McManis did not participate during Friday’s practice with hamstring injuries discovered during the team’s physicals.

“Nothing was very serious,” Nagy said. “That’s a good thing for us. It was just being precautionary, being able to take our time getting them back.”

Receiver Josh Bellamy sat out with strep throat.

Observations

Nagy had his closed-to-the-public practice “carded,” meaning that offensive players were allowed to win 50-50 balls during some Friday periods, and defensive players during the others. . “It’s more for the guys to kind of get going and get back on the field,” Nagy said. … Uni-notable change: Bears players are wearing navy shorts instead of their typical orange this season. Outside linebacker Sam Acho said wearing a navy jersey with navy shorts reminded him of high school, when he donned monochromatic unis. “Big fan,” he said. … The Bears hold their first open-to-the-public practice Saturday and their first padded practice Sunday.

Up next: 8:15 a.m. practice Saturday at Olivet Nazarene University

