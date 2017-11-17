Under fire: Players stand by John Fox but have few wins to show for it

Two years ago Thursday, the Bears ruined Brett Favre Night at Lambeau Field before a national audience on Thanksgiving. And then they partied.

The visiting locker room transformed into a dance hall, and coach John Fox was the main attraction. Fox danced with his players to rapper Young Jeezy’s “Win.” Some players said afterward that they saw him “dab,” too.

The hoopla was captured and shared on social media by players, including former Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery, linebacker Christian Jones and receiver/special-teamer Josh Bellamy.

It was an emotional 17-13 victory against quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Players had every right to be jubilant. They felt insulted that they were chosen for what they called Favre’s “homecoming.”

The Bears improved to 5-6 that night, and they did it with Jay Cutler still at quarterback and maligned linebacker Shea McClellin handling the defensive calls.

So much has changed since then.

So much.

It wasn’t the statement victory many inside and outside Halas Hall thought it was that season; it turned out to be an indictment. Nearly two years later, it still Fox’s one true highlight of his Bears tenure.

The Bears lost three consecutive games after that night. It included an overtime loss to the Blaine Gabbert-led 49ers the following week at Soldier Field. The Bears also haven’t beaten the Packers since then, either.

With seven games remaining in his third season in charge of the Bears, Fox is fully under the microscope now. It’s true that he hasn’t lost the locker room. But no one is dancing, either.

“He’s still positive,” said Bellamy, the deejay of the Bears’ Thanksgiving party at Lambeau Field. “He’s always trying to find an edge to try to win. He’s not going to back down. That’s what you want from a head coach. … It’s rough right now, but, hey, he’s still doing everything he can to go get a ‘W.’ ”

There are reasons why those wins have been scarce for Fox. Injuries ravaged his team this season and last. General manager Ryan Pace also completely overhauled the roster. It included going from Cutler to Mike Glennon to second overall pick Mitch Trubisky at quarterback.

But excuses should never outnumber victories. Trubisky’s growing pains don’t always have to be painful. The Bears should have beaten Gabbert and the 49ers two seasons ago just like they should have taken it to the Packers and backup quarterback Brent Hundley last week.

Defeating the middling Lions on Sunday would arguably raise more red flags.

The Bears are a good enough team to beat Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford — just like they were against the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and Panthers’ Cam Newton – but still woefully erratic enough to lose to Hundley at home.

After losing to Hundley, Fox delivered this message at the podium: “Like a lot of games this season, we’ve been in the thick of things until the end and just came up a little short. That’s what I told the team.”

It’s a familiar refrain from Fox after narrow defeats. Staying in games and being close runs it course, though. It’s not an indication of success. It’s what the Bears are now: close but not quite good enough to win.

When that’s the case, the coaching must be evaluated. Under Fox, the Bears have lost at home against Gabbert, Hundley, Brock Osweiler, Blake Bortles, Case Keenum and Carson Wentz in his second career start.

“Coach Fox is coach Fox,” Bellamy said. “He’s giving everything he’s got. It’s on the players. He’s not going out there playing the game. He’s just the coach. It’s on the players to change everything. You can’t point the finger in the direction of coach Fox.”

In other words, Fox is under fire, and the players know it.

“I know what it’s like when the outside’s turning on you on the inside,” guard Kyle Long said. “You’ve got to just kind of circle the wagons. That’s kind of the spot we’ve been in the last few years, unfortunately.”

Players have seven games to change that for Fox.

“Any coach would take heat,” said Bellamy, who is close to Fox. “It doesn’t matter who it is. If it was Bill Belichick and his team was losing or whatever, they’d be talking about him. It’s the game. You got to find somebody to blame.

“Everybody knows that coach Fox is a hell of a coach. He’s a wonderful coach. He’s been to the Super Bowl. He’s had Super Bowl teams. He’s had playoff teams. You can’t question him because his resume speaks for itself.”

It did in 2015.

In a way, Fox already has served his purpose. He helped clean up a dysfunctional mess. The locker room is in a better place today than it was at the end of the Marc Trestman era. But the dance parties in Fox’s locker room still have been few and far between.

TWITTER MAILBAG

@mklcolvin: Any current [wide receivers] you keep from the current roster on 2018 Bears? I’d like [a free agent], Cam Meredith, Dontrelle Inman, a draft pick, Tre McBride and Kendall Wright.

A: Why not most of them? Throw in Tanner Gentry, too. Depth clearly was an issue this season because of injuries to Meredith (torn anterior cruciate ligament), Kevin White (broken shoulder blade) and Markus Wheaton (various ailments). The Bears don’t seem ready to give up on White, and it doesn’t hurt to give him one more chance next season. But he shouldn’t be given his starting spot back. He needs to earn it back by competing against a free-agent signee and a draft pick. To a lesser extent, the same applies to Meredith, too. Improving at receiver is the Bears’ top offseason priority because of quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The Bears have to spend money and use picks to do that.

@PJDaisy13: How do you see the rest of the season playing out? I look at the schedule and see “potential wins.” But the Bears don’t seem to play when [fans] need them to.

A: It’s true that the Bears have a favorable schedule. It actually started against the Packers and backup quarterback Brett Hundley. But, as you said, that Bears don’t play well when they seemingly should. Their loss to Hundley is an obvious example. The only thing predictable about the Bears is their unpredictability. They’re consistently inconsistent. Knowing that, here are my predictions right now for the rest of the season: vs. Lions (loss), at Eagles (loss), vs. 49ers (win), at Bengals (win), at Lions (loss), vs. Browns (win) and at Vikings (loss).

EXTRA POINTS

More action, less talk

Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky has handled being in the spotlight extremely well since taking over for Mike Glennon and considering everything he does and says is analyzed.

But without the victories, Trubisky sounds ready to move on from feel-good stories about himself. He was asked multiple times about a story left guard Josh Sitton shared on a conference call with the Green Bay media about him yelling at his offensive lineman for breaking huddle before he did.

“Yeah, I remember it,” he said.

How did the line react?

“I don’t want to talk about it [any] more,” he said.

Trubisky still is learning the offense, but according to his teammates, he’s asserting himself as the leader of it. And now, Trubisky appears to be taking control of his own narrative.

The Bears must like that.

“The most important thing for me right away was to earn the trust of my teammates and to show them how much I care,” he said when he was first asked about Sitton’s story. “[It’s] so that I can earn their respect in that when I say something in the huddle that it holds weight. I think it has gotten to that point.”

Changing course

Trubisky said the offense’s “rhythm” and timing” has been affected because of the different receivers that have taken the field in his five starts.

But Trubisky sees stability ahead after Dontrelle Inman’s arrival. Inman and slot receiver Kendall Wright should provide it.

“It’s been a challenge but we’ve also overcome it sometimes and other times it’s hurt us,” Trubisky said. “We finally figured that room out and who brings what to the table. We continue to get better and grow as a group, and we will.

“I like what I’m seeing, so we just need to continue to develop that rhythm and timing and keep building that chemistry.”