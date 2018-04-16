Blue Jays’ tweet trolling teams about postponing games didn’t age well

Ice from the CN Tower fell on Rogers Centre Monday. | Fran Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Many baseball games have been canceled this season due to weather and poor field conditions — just look at the two Chicago teams.

Three of the White Sox’ four games at Target Field against the Twins this past weekend were cancelled due to a snow storm drilling Minnesota.

And the Cubs in Chicago haven’t been any luckier.

Monday’s Cubs game at Wrigley Field against the Cardinals was postponed making it the Cubs’ fourth game that has been postponed this season and third home game that has been rescheduled due to poor field conditions and weather in the last eight days.

The Blue Jays trolled teams on Twitter about having to postpone games due to weather.

The Blue Jays official Twitter account tweeted Monday morning: “Weather update: Due to our stadium having a roof, today’s game will be … played as expected.”

Well fast forward and that tweet did not age well.

A few hours after the Blue Jays posted that original tweet, ice fell from CN Tower onto Rogers Centre’ roof, according to a Toronto TV station. Crews were unable to access the damage earlier this morning as more ice could fall, the report said.

The Blue Jays have since deleted their original tweet and shared a new tweet saying that they’re working with CN Tower and Toronto Police to assess the field conditions.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently working with CN Tower and Toronto Police Service to assess the conditions around Rogers Centre and the viability of playing tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals. We will continue to assess the situation and provide an update shortly. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2018

Talk about karma.