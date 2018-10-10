Bulls forward Jabari Parker refuses comment after being moved to a bench role

It worked.

Now, will it stay?

That’s a question only Fred Hoiberg can answer, and luckily for the Bulls head coach he has a bit of time on his side before making a final decision.

Fresh off back-to-back dismal looking performances against Milwaukee and then Charlotte, Hoiberg and his coaching staff went back into the lab to try and reinvent an offense that was looking too stagnant and a defense that looked uninspired.

What they came up with was on full display in Wednesday’s 104-89 win over the Pacers at the United Center, as Zach LaVine and Justin Holiday led them with 22 points each.

A positive showing on many fronts.

Well, unless your name is Jabari Parker.

Parker again was less than stellar, scoring 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting, and did so in an unfamiliar role off the bench. Not the usual spot for the No. 2 overall pick from the 2014 draft, and the same player the Bulls paid $40 million for over the next two seasons.

“We just want to try some new combinations,’’ Hoiberg said of the change. “We’re obviously still in preseason, we’ve got [days] left to experiment with some different lineups out there.’’

Parker’s feelings about it? Those remained unknown, especially since he was one of the first players out of the locker room and declined to speak to the media.

Hoiberg, however, issued a warning to his team at the start of camp that starting spots would have to be won through competition. Before the win over Indiana, Parker wasn’t exactly grabbing that spot – especially with the absence of Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) – shooting a combined 4-for-23 in the previous two losses, and 13-for-49 (26.5 percent) for the entire preseason.

“Nothing is set in stone right now,’’ Hoiberg said. “This is just an experiment to see if it gets us getting out and playing better just with different combinations. That’s all it is. Nothing more, nothing less.’’

Besides Parker being benched, Hoiberg inserted Bobby Portis into the Parker vacancy and started 19-year-old rookie Wendell Carter Jr. over veteran center Robin Lopez.

“You know, you got to roll with what happens in this league, so I’m doing to do what I can with the second unit,’’ Lopez said of the change.

Hoiberg did address it with both Parker and Lopez before the game, and said both players seemed to take the news well.

“I’ve had conversations with everybody that will be affected by the change in the lineup,’’ Hoiberg said. “The biggest thing you want out of the gate is you want great energy. If you’re going to make a mistake, you want to do it with effort. If you turn it over, you have to react to it and get back defensively.’’

Both the starters and new-look reserves seemed to do that against Indiana, especially the “great energy’’ part out of the gate, as that first unit outscored the Pacers (2-2) 34-17 in that opening quarter.

But the million question – or possibly the $20-million question – does Hoiberg keep Parker a bench player?

The Bulls (2-2) wrap up the preseason on Friday, but still have until the Oct. 18 regular-season opener in Philadelphia to finalize the rotations.

That’s a lot of scrimmages and practice time between now and then to get a better sample size and decide if Parker’s homecoming stays that of a bench player.