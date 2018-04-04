Cubs will offer fans chance at $10 tickets for every home game

The Cubs are implementing a new ticket program for the 2018 season that will reward fans with the chance to purchase $10 tickets for each game. Known as “10/Sixty Tickets,” a play on Wrigley Field’s 1060 West Addison address, the Broadway-inspired program will use a lottery system to allow 60 tickets for each game to be purchased at a bargain rate.

The move by the Cubs is designed to offer another opportunity for fans to affordably purchase tickets, which have become increasingly expensive over the past few years with the team’s on-field success and skyrocketing demand.

“With the team’s continued success, Cubs tickets have become harder than ever to get,” said Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney. “In the spirit of our ‘Everybody In’ campaign, the 10/Sixty Tickets program helps address the cost and limited availability of Cubs tickets.”

Fans will be able to enter a lottery for each of the Cubs’ 81 home games with a chance to purchase $10 tickets in the lower terrace. There will be no games where the program isn’t available, so games against the White Sox, Cardinals and other top rivals will still offer the potentially sweet deal.

Registration for each game starts 48 hours before first pitch and closes 24 hours before first pitch. An email will be sent to lottery winners roughly 12 hours before each game offering them the chance to purchase up to four tickets. It’s unclear whether the tickets will be in the same area of the lower terrace or moved around from game to game, but this is still far cheaper than they would be available at face value or on the secondary market.

Cubs attendance has slowly grown over the past few years with the team’s winning ways. In 2014, the average attendance at Wrigley Field was 32,742. Last season, the team finished sixth in MLB by averaging 39,500 fans per game.