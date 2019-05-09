Cubs’ lineup back in Bryzz-ness as Brewers get to town for NL Central clash

The Bryzzo Souvenir Co. appears to be open for business again, and perhaps not a moment too soon for the Cubs, with the Brewers in town for a three-game battle atop the division this weekend.

“It’s still way early in the season, but I think we’re playing our best baseball of the whole year,” said Kris Bryant, the former MVP who looks as good at the plate as he has for any stretch since at least 2017. “That’s always good when you’re going into a series against a team that’s going to give us tough games from here on out and won it last year.”

Bryant’s first-inning homer in the Cubs’ 4-1 victory over the Marlins Thursday was his fourth in five games and sixth in 12. It came two nights after a ninth-inning shot for a walk-off win.

Bryant has reached base in 19 consecutive games (.447), the second-longest such streak of his career to the 21-game streak during his 2016 MVP year.

Bryant and Rizzo celebrate after Rizzo's fifth-inning homer Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

When Anthony Rizzo added a two-run homer in the fifth Thursday, he had six homers in his last 15 games.

Both had slumped early in the season but have been major contributors to the Cubs’ 10-1 run heading into the weekend.

“A lot of the brunt was taken by the bottom of the order for a while,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Now it’s getting back up to the top and the middle, which is wonderful.”

‘Easing’ Addison

One day after returning to the Cubs’ lineup from his domestic violence suspension, Addison Russell was on the bench Thursday, and Maddon said that’s part of an “ease-in process” he’ll employ as the former All-Star works back to daily game speed.

“From what I saw [Wednesday] he still needs a little work in some areas,” said Maddon, who has the former starting shortstop back in the lineup at second base for Friday’s series opener against the Brewers and left-hander Gio Gonzalez. “I didn’t think he was totally accomplished at the plate yet. But even if he’s not, he’s still really attractive in the latter part of the game defensively.

“I’d like him to get some more work with [the hitting coaches] and just work it from there.”

Russell, who was optioned to the minors when his suspension expired last week, was called up a week earlier than the club anticipated because of Ben Zobrist’s personal leave of absence.

Switch flipped?

It might have been overshadowed by Jason Heyward’s 11th-inning walk-off heroics. But when Kyle Hendricks shut down the Marlins for eight innings Wednesday night, he became the first Cubs pitcher since Ray Burris in 1976 to post back-to-back starts of at least eight innings without an earned run or a walk.

He hasn’t allowed an earned run in three of his last four starts – going at least seven in each.

Is there where the annual Hendricks run of dominance starts?

“I hope so,” he said. “Mentally I’ve been way better, with just attacking from the start, getting after it from the first inning and just making sure I’m making good pitches.”

Notes: Look for infielder Daniel Descalso to return to the starting lineup Saturday or Sunday against the Brewers. …With an off day scheduled Monday, Maddon might target Tuesday as a rest day for shortstop Javy Baez, who has started every game this season. Russell’s return makes that easier to do, he said.