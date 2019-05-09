Think tank: Will Cubs ever get Yu Darvish out of his own head?

The Cubs take the feel-good vibe of a 10-1 surge into their weekend showdown against the Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

But almost lost in the afterglow of Thursday’s 4-1 victory over a bad Miami Marlins team was the $126 million enigma that was gone before the fifth inning – and that the Cubs might need to solve soon if they plan to remain serious contenders into the fall in a stronger National League and deeper NL Central.

“I don’t have any solid answers,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s healthy. The ball’s coming out of the hand really well. We’ve just got to be more consistent in the zone. It’s not that complicated.”

If that sounds like Maddon talking last year about Tyler Chatwood, then that might be the most troubling sign yet this season when it comes to what has become of Yu Darvish – the big-ticket right-hander Maddon was trying to decipher Thursday.

Darvish needed 97 pitches to get through four innings Thursday -- thanks mostly to six walks.

Darvish, a four-time All-Star who had his worst career season last year for the Cubs, is performing worse – believe it or not – since returning healthy this year from elbow issues.

His stuff is sharp, and he appears strong: On Thursday, he struck out seven and allowed only one hit in a 97-pitch start.

On the other hand, he seems to have little rhythm and admits he thinks too much: He walked six for the second time this season and couldn’t get past four innings because of the pitch count.

“I contend that if we could just get him to turn this off a little bit,” Maddon said, pointing to his head, “and just go play, you’re going to see a great result.”

That has been the theme for almost every start Darvish has made this year.

The other theme: Maybe the next start will be the one that sets him free.

Until then, he leads the majors in walks (33) and through the same number of starts as he had last year before getting shut down for the season he has fewer innings pitched, an ERA (5.40) nearly a half-point higher, only one six-inning start and a higher WHIP. And the team’s record is a game worse when he starts than it was last year.

“Last outing was more frustrating than today. Today I was getting more strikeouts,” Darvish said. “My mind was good, too.”

Thinking less and getting what Maddon calls more “visceral,” has been a focus in recent starts, and Darvish said he was better Thursday.

“Until last outing I was thinking too much, [that] I have to throw strikes,” he said. “Today I was focusing more on attacking hitters, but my command was off. That’s it.”

A Marlins team that hadn’t drawn a walk in either of the last two nights drew six in four innings against Darvish – most for him since his career-high seven in his first start of the season.

Before this year the last time he walked six in a game was in 2013.

“I’m a thinker, for my almost 15-year career, but absolutely it’s too much, ” he said. “I want to be better so that’s my challenge.”

How he meets it the rest of the way could be a critical factor for a team about to start a two-month schedule that looks much tougher than its opening six weeks.

If he can’t turn it around anytime soon, it’s not a reach to think he could go the way of Chatwood a year ago – into the bullpen at least temporarily with Mike Montgomery filling his starting role.

Montgomery took over Thursday and finished the game with five scoreless in his first appearance since returning from a lat injury.

Maddon said that’s not part of the plan yet.

“We’ve just got to keep putting him out there,” he said. “I mean, physically, it’s all good. It’s frustrating for him, of course, and we’ve got to just keep working.”