Cubs NLDS tickets cheaper this season compared to the last two years

For the third consecutive season, the Cubs have made it to the NLDS, and fans who want to witness October baseball at Wrigley Field are going to pay a pretty penny for tickets.

NLDS tickets at Wrigley Field are actually less expensive this year compared to the Cubs previous appearances, but they’re still the most expensive Divisional Series ticket this season.

The cheapest ticket available on the secondary market for Game 3 and 4 at Wrigley is $402, according to TicketIQ.com. The lowest ticket price at National Park for Game 1 and 2 is $141.

The Yankees have the second most expensive tickets starting at $348 a stub.

The lowest ticket price available on the secondary market is more than $400. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Last year, the cheapest ticket at Wrigley for the NLDS was $572, which was cheaper than 2015 when the lowest ticket available on the secondary market was $680, according to TicketIQ.com.