Cubs’ Javy Baez shares hilarious throwback Thursday picture

Do you ever look back at a younger phase of your life and wonder: “What in the world was I thinking?” It seems like Cubs second baseman Javy Baez was doing just that on Thursday.

After batting practice before the Cubs’ game against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Baez shared a hilarious picture on Twitter in honor of “throwback Thursday.”

Baez posted an old photo of him with his long, curly locks pushed back by a headband. He captioned the photo “ahy mi madre!” which roughly translates to “oh my mother!”

Check out the photo below:

Baez will bat second in the Cubs’ lineup Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon said he put Baez toward the top rather than in a position to drill in RBI because he wanted to add some energy.

Ben Zobrist, who has been dealing with back stiffness, is expected to be available for Thursday’s game, Maddon said. The Cubs decided to start Albert Almora Jr. in Zobrist’s place at leadoff.