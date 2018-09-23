Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks outclasses White Sox, appears to be peaking at perfect time

It’s safe to say it: Kyle Hendricks is as locked in as he has been at any time in his Cubs career.

The right-hander pitched 7 2/3 innings of four-hit, one-run ball Sunday in a 6-1 victory over the White Sox — a pretty fair approximation of his previous outing, an 8 2/3-inning, three-hit, one-run gem against the Diamondbacks.

Hendricks (13-11) is 3-1 with a 1.68 ERA and 29 strikeouts over his last five starts.

“This has been a different end to the season for me, going this deep into ballgames back-to-back,” he said. “I haven’t had that before. It’s really just a product of having a good lead. We’ve had a lot of runs up there, and I’ve just been making some good pitches.”

Kyle Hendricks was dealing Sunday against the White Sox. (David Banks/Getty Images)

It’s more than that, one would hope. It appears to signify that manager Joe Maddon is increasingly confident that he can lengthen Hendricks’ leash and not regret it. When Hendricks is at his best, taking a third spin through the opposing lineup might not be a scenario fraught with peril after all.

By the time he got fully lathered up against the Sox, he was locating his fastball, using his changeup as a potent weapon and mixing in a spot-on curveball.

“I was able to make [adjustments] today,” he said. “I knew it wasn’t right in the beginning, but to be able to find it mid-game really tells me a lot. I’m just aware of my body right now and aware of where my mechanics are.”

Don’t rock the Bote

When it comes to the Cubs’ potential postseason roster, infielder David Bote isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I don’t want to get caught looking forward or behind,” he said. “We haven’t even clinched a spot yet. That’s been my approach all season, and I want to stick to that — stay where my feet are, stay present.”

If shortstop Addison Russell were active, there might not be much of an opening for Bote in the postseason. Russell’s primary role likely would be as a late-inning defensive presence, sliding Javy Baez over to second base and removing Daniel Murphy from the game. With Russell out of the mix, though, Bote becomes — nice and neat — a straight-up defensive replacement for Murphy at second.

“Bote at second alongside Javy, I’ll take it,” manager Joe Maddon said.

If Bote’s in, who’s out? Among position players, Ian Happ, Tommy La Stella and Terrance Gore likely would be competing for two roster spots.

Rest for the weary

Maddon gave Kris Bryant a day off Sunday to combat “fatigue” in his left shoulder. Maddon emphasized that “fatigue” didn’t mean “pain” whatsoever, but he acknowledged the possibility the third baseman will also skip Monday’s series opening game against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Bryant has missed about 50 games this season due to a shoulder issue that has largely robbed him of his power.